Mortgages and deposits: the basics
What is a mortgage?
A mortgage is a loan that enables you to buy a house. Watch our short, easy-to-understand video to find out how mortgages work.
Types of mortgage deals
With hundreds of deals to choose from, finding the right mortgage can be a minefield.
The video above explains the key differences between a repayment mortgage and an interest-only mortgage, which you can also read more about in: interest-only and repayment mortgages.
You might also want to take a look at the pros and cons of fixed-rate mortgages, tracker mortgages, discount mortgages and standard variable rate mortgages.
The mortgage you choose will depend on your circumstances. Some important things to keep in mind when deciding which type is right for you include:
- how much you've have saved for a deposit
- the type of property you're buying - a house, flat, new-build etc
- the length of time you want to be paying off the mortgage
- how much you can afford to pay each month.
For more information on how to choose the best mortgage for you, visit our Which type of mortgage deal is right? page.
Mortgage rates
With so many different types of mortgage available, interest rates can vary considerably. Mortgages with a fixed rate over a long period of time tend to charge more interest, as you're paying for the security of knowing that the amount you pay won't change during that period.
It's not just the interest rate you need to look out for though. While choosing the the lowest rate might seem like the best option, low-rate mortgage deals often come with large arrangement fees, meaning you could end up spending a much larger chunk up front to secure your deal. Depending on your circumstances, a mortgage with a higher interest rate and smaller arrangement fees could work out cheaper.
