Types of bed

What bed is best for your bedroom? We give the pros and cons of divan beds, storage beds and bedsteads, so you can make the perfect choice.

The average person spends a third of their lives sleeping - that's around 200,000 hours in bed. If you want to sleep well and feel ready and raring to go when you wake up, you'll want to get the best possible bed for you.

A good bed starts with a good bed frame - we've outlined the main types of bed below.

Once you've chosen a bed, you'll need a great mattress to go with it. Our mattress reviews can help you find a mattress that will support your back well and last for years and years - and Best Buy mattresses start at less than £200.

Divan beds

A divan bed is the most popular and simple style of bed available - and there are countless varieties on sale. Essentially, a divan is a base. You then add a bed mattress and headboard, sometimes as part of a bed package.

There are two types of divan base available. Pocket sprung divans have springs in the base, offering a softer top and extra comfort. Cheaper platform top divans have a hard top and will give a firmer feel, although the overall firmness of the bed will depend on the mattress you choose.

Divan bed pros

The most widely available type of bed

They tend to be cheaper than other types of bed

There are lots of sizes, shapes and storage options to choose from

Divan bed cons

They tend to be less ornate and stylish than other varieties of bed

Only some divan beds offer extra storage

Bedsteads

Bedsteads are slatted frames (as opposed to solid bases), usually made of metal or wood and comprised of a base, legs and headboard. They're usually a more decorative option, with different colours, finishes and styles to choose from - from a traditional pine bedstead to a luxurious four-poster bedstead.

Upholstered bedsteads, clad with leather or faux-leather, are an increasingly popular option.

Bedstead pros

They often look great, with lots of styles available

There's no need to buy a separate headboard

Different slat types are available to offer a harder or more flexible feel

Bedstead cons

Storing items underneath the bed can look messy

They usually need to be self-assembled

They tend to be more expensive than divan beds

Storage beds

As the name suggests, storage beds offer just that - lots of tidy storage options underneath the bed. They're a great option if you're short on bedroom space but want something a bit more stylish than a standard divan bed. Choose between storage drawers or an ottoman-style bed that fully lifts up, letting you store your belongings inside.

Storage bed pros

They have lots of storage space

They're particularly suitable for small bedrooms

Storage bed cons

Ottoman beds can be heavy and awkward to move or lift

Sofa beds, folding beds, bunk beds and cot beds

There are lots more types of bed on the market - often designed to meet a specific requirement or appeal to particular age groups.

Sofa beds and folding beds Flexible, compact beds that work well in a guest bedroom, or where a bed won't be used every day.

Flexible, compact beds that work well in a guest bedroom, or where a bed won't be used every day. Bunk beds Two beds in one for siblings in a shared bedroom - and lots of play fun for kids, too.

Two beds in one for siblings in a shared bedroom - and lots of play fun for kids, too. Cot beds For smaller children, cot beds are convertible cots that can help your little one make the transition from cot to bed. Our video guide to buying the best cot bed includes advice on buying a safe cot bed that's right for your child.

Once you've decided which type of bed frame to go for, check out our top tips on how to buy the best mattress.