Choosing the best soup maker

If you love creating your own soups, but are fed up of spending half your weekend cooking and washing up in the process, a soup maker could be ideal.

Soup makers can help you whip up homemade soups with fewer pots, pans and gadgets. Most can make smoothies too - ideal if you're turning to blending up your five-a-day in 2017.

Read on to find out the pros and cons of using a soup maker, the different types you can buy and to see reviews of popular models from Morphy Richards, Cuisinart and Tefal. Alternatively you can skip straight to our blender reviews and use the filters to find your ideal soup maker.

Why buy a soup maker?

Soup makers blend and cook your soup in one machine. This makes for a quick and easy-to-use appliance that you don't have to supervise during cooking, as well as saving you time on the washing up.

This is an advantage over other soup making methods, such as using a conventional blender - or even a food processor.

However, it does mean one more gadget vying for space on your kitchen worktop, so it's worth doing your research to decide what soup maker is best.

How much do I need to spend on a soup maker?

Most dedicated soup makers cost around £40-£80, and you shouldn't need to spend more than this to get good results.

Pricier models are usually soup blenders which have more advanced blending functions, such as the Nutribullet Rx (£199). If you are keen on having an all-in-one soup maker as well as making smoothies, dips and purées, or even blitzing up granola and nut butters, you may be better off with a soup-making blender.