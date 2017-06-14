How to buy the best blender

If you’re into making smoothies and milkshakes or love homemade soup, then a blender is a nifty and useful addition to your kitchen – the best blenders can blitz your ingredients to a smooth consistency in seconds.

But do you need a traditional jug blender or would a personal blender like the Nutribullet suit you better? And what features are really useful to have?

In this expert guide and video above, we'll tell you what to look for when you begin your jug blender hunt, how much you'll need to spend to get a decent one and whether the Nutribullet blender is worth the hype.

Just want to know which blenders are best? Go straight to our in-depth blender reviews.