Best Estate Cars for 2017

Estate cars aren't the default choice for large families these days, thanks to the increased popularity and availability of SUVs and MPVs. But with a lower profile, they're often more efficient and rewarding to drive.

Estate cars are also immensely practical, with almost all models offering capacious boots. These are capable of swallowing everything from holiday luggage and kids' bikes, to pets and purchases from the local garden centre.

Nearly all the big brands offer at least one estate car in their line-up. Popular models include the Ford Mondeo Estate, BMW 3 Series Touring, Audi A4 Avant and the huge Mercedes-Benz E-class estate.

Estate cars need more than a big boot to be a Best Buy, our tests look at reliability, comfort, fuel-efficiency and safety. If a model doesn't stack up in those key areas we won't recommend it.

Below are our Best Buy recommendations – new and used estate cars that are supremely safe, reliable and versatile. As well as some estates that are best avoided.