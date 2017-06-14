Best cars
Best Estate Cars for 2017
By Martin Pratt
The best estate cars will give you load-lugging versatility, reliability, great road manners and efficient engines. Find your next estate car.
Estate cars aren't the default choice for large families these days, thanks to the increased popularity and availability of SUVs and MPVs. But with a lower profile, they're often more efficient and rewarding to drive.
Estate cars are also immensely practical, with almost all models offering capacious boots. These are capable of swallowing everything from holiday luggage and kids' bikes, to pets and purchases from the local garden centre.
Nearly all the big brands offer at least one estate car in their line-up. Popular models include the Ford Mondeo Estate, BMW 3 Series Touring, Audi A4 Avant and the huge Mercedes-Benz E-class estate.
Estate cars need more than a big boot to be a Best Buy, our tests look at reliability, comfort, fuel-efficiency and safety. If a model doesn't stack up in those key areas we won't recommend it.
Below are our Best Buy recommendations – new and used estate cars that are supremely safe, reliable and versatile. As well as some estates that are best avoided.
Best new estate cars
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
For many, this large estate will be the most complete and well-rounded car currently on sale. It's particularly likely to appeal to growing families but also cuts the mustard as an executive cruiser. It may not be the most engaging estate to drive, but in all other respects it excels. A well deserved Best Buy.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 3 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
With a mammoth boot and stable handling this estate is one of the best we've tested for driving comfort.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
A compact estate with an aerodynamic body and a sporty pretence, this is one of the best estates you can buy. It's very well-finished, has an excellent level of safety equipment, and the diesel engine we tested proved economical.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
The BMW 3 Series Touring has always been a competent load-lugger, as well as a cracking car to drive. Now this rep-favourite has entered a new fifth generation, but can it still outshine rivals like the Mercedes-Benz C-class Estate and Audi A4 Avant? Find out in our full review.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 3 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This family-focused estate car impressed us with its efficient engines and comprehensive safety equipment.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
If it's boot space you need you won't go far wrong with this estate which manages to be comfortable too.
Best used estate cars
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This dependable estate may not be the most memorable but it's cheap to buy and well equipped.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
Our experts found this car is impeccably engineered and offers a major improvement on its predecessor, with tidier looks, sharper handling and better interior packaging.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
The estate version of this car launched in 2001, and is more of a lifestyle design than a practical load lugger, due to its swooping roofline. A good find on the used market, it's a comfortable and reasonably spacious estate car.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
A large family estate competing with the likes of the Ford Mondeo and Vauxhall Insignia Sports Tourer, this car is well made, quiet, refined and well equipped. Sound like your cup of tea?
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Model reliability:
- 3 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
If you want an enormous estate that's a pleasure to drive and cheap to buy this one should be on your shortlist.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This practical, family-friendly estate has a tonne of boot space for a smaller estate car and it's easy to recommend.
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- On sale date:
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
This mid-range estate wants to compete with the premium marques, and it has the space and build quality to do it.
Not found the car for you? Browse all our estate car reviews
And here are three estate cars to avoid
The formula of what makes a great estate car is simple - there should be plenty of interior space, it needs to be comfortable and it should have a massive boot. That seems straightforward enough, but there are models that miss the mark.
An enormous boot is the hallmark of an estate car but, just because it’s big, it doesn’t mean it will be well designed. We don’t just test the capacity of a boot; we look at how easy it is to fill. A boot could be as deep as the Mariana Trench, but it’s useless if you can’t get your heavy items over a high load lip.
The success of small and large SUVs has eaten into the sales of estate cars, but being closer to road means they can be more efficient and handle better. One estate we tested proves it by achieving a staggering 74.3 miles to the gallon – the highest of any petrol or diesel car we’ve tested. On the other hand, a similarly sized estate managed just 31.7mpg.
The huge gulf in the efficiency of estate cars highlights the importance of our fuel-economy testing. It’s easy to assume all estates are the same - big, spacious and sturdy. But our in-depth testing finds the important differences, such as efficiency, that separate a good estate from a bad one.
Here are three subpar estates that don’t deserve a place on your driveway.
Estate cars to avoid
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Seat space & comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
In another class, this car wouldn’t be in the bottom three - but the estate class is a competitive one. The car has a huge boot and it’s priced to undercut the competition, but it doesn’t beat its rivals when it comes to handling and fuel consumption. We tested the 1.4-litre petrol engine and eked out an unsatisfactory 37.7mpg, while the most efficient estate car achieved an unparalleled 74.3mpg.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 3 out of 5
- Seat space & comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
A well-designed interior means this car is a nice place to be. But while it’s comfortable to drive, it’s also dull. Despite having traction control, it was disappointing in our avoidance tests - spinning completely out of control rather than returning to the lane. Further disappointment came in the efficiency test, where the car managed only 32.1mpg. And don’t blame the poor result on the car’s age – a rival estate from the same era delivers 68.9mpg.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Handling & performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Seat space & comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 5 out of 5
- Boot space with seats up (litres):
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
This car has all the hallmarks of a good estate: it’s comfortable, spacious and it has a sizeable boot. Unfortunately, its reliability rating is abysmal. The one-star rating is due to common faults with some of the most important and expensive-to-fix areas of the car - the engine electrics, brakes, suspension and transmission. This car is cheap to buy, but it will cost you a great deal more in repair bills.
We test cars more thoroughly than anyone else
Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and doesn't accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about every car we test.
Every car we review is subjected to more than 100 individual tests in a lab, on a test track, and on real roads – and we really clock up the miles, driving around 900 miles in every car we test.
Testing in controlled lab conditions means the results we collect are directly comparable between different cars, helping us determine exactly which models are better and why, and helping you find the perfect car for your needs
And so you know which cars are likely to prove reliable for years to come, we also gather feedback from thousands of UK car owners through the Which? Car Survey, using it to generate detailed reliability ratings for the cars we test.
