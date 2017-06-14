How to buy the best cot bed

Types of cot bed

Standard cot beds

A cot bed is a cot with removable sides, so it can be converted into a toddler-sized bed when your baby gets bigger.

Cot beds are increasingly popular because they aren't that much more expensive that a cot, but they're bigger and you'll get more use out of it. Plus, it helps make the move from a cot to a bed a bit easier for your little one.

You'll need to buy a mattress that is the correct size for a cot bed, rather than one designed for a cot. Retailers normally tell you which mattresses are suitable for the beds they sell, or read our guide to cot mattresses.

Drop-sided cot beds

Some cots have one side rail that can be dropped down to give better access for getting your baby in and out. The drop side and the back rail are usually removed to turn it into a junior bed.

Drop sides are particularly useful if you are short, or have a large tummy, which can benefit from resting gently on the top of a drop side as you put your baby down.

'Nudge and lift' mechanisms, where you push the side of the cot into a position where it can be lowered, can be useful – that's because you can operate them with one hand. Other cots have a trigger mechanism, a foot pedal or a couple of catches to undo to release the drop side.

Heard worrying things about drop-side cots? Read our guide to using cot beds safely

When we surveyed more than 600 parents who had bought a cot bed, they told us safety was their number one consideration when shopping for it.

Sleigh cot beds

These are popular with parents – they have an appealing look of grandeur and solidity.

They can be drop-side or fixed-rail cots, and the side rails are removed to turn them into a bed.

Check that the shaped ends, which are usually bolted either side of the head and foot boards, do not create a dip or groove between the pieces of wood where your baby's clothing could get caught.