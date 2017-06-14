How to buy the best fitness watch

What features do I need?

Accelerometer – An accelerometer will measure your speed, and helps to smooth out any GPS blips when calculating distance. If you do any running on a treadmill then you’ll need a fitness or GPS watch with an accelerometer to track your run.

GPS – If you want to track how far you’ve run or your route - without your smartphone glued to your side - then built-in GPS is a must-have. Some fitness watches are able to use the GPS on your smartphone, but this isn’t ideal if you want to leave your phone at home when you run or exercise.

Heart rate monitor – Measuring heart rate can be useful for a variety of reasons, from knowing when you’ve reached the active heart rate zone to measuring improvements in training. It can also be used to measure VO2 max (the maximum rate of oxygen consumption), which can be useful for climbers, people preparing for a particular event and athletes.

Water resistance – Typically, if your fitness watch is rated for water resistance, there will be a list of obscure letters and numbers to reference how well protected it is against water. For example, an IP68 rating means that the device can be immersed in water at a depth of a metre or more, for a set period of time. An ATM rating is also important; a 1 ATM rating or higher means that the device is water resistant up to 10 metres of pressure or higher. The pressure is important because, while you can take the fitness watch down to a certain water depth, if you sprayed the watch with a high pressure hose, the watch may not survive the experience.

Smart notifications – Not all fitness or GPS watches have smart notification capabilities, which could work in your favour if you don’t want to be bothered by emails during your workout. If you’re hoping for a device to help you train and stay connected, then look for one that can be linked with your smartphone for notifications.

Third-party apps – If you already use an app on your smartphone or wearable, such as Strava or running app Map My Run, then you won’t want to lose access to your data or the in-depth analysis dedicated apps can offer. Look for a fitness or GPS watch that will let you pair with app services and sync the data from your wearable.

Music – If you want to listen to music on your run without taking multiple devices out with you, then there are a few fitness watches (such as the TomTom Spark) that have storage built-in for music as well as headphone jacks or Bluetooth. It’s not a common feature at the moment, though.

Now you know what to look for, we can help you pick the right model for you. Head over to our fitness watches reviews for all the latest models.