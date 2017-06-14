Best laptop brands

Choosing the best brand of laptop

The reliability rating a brand receives is a really good guideline for where you should start your laptop hunt, as you know you'll be able to trust the machines they make. The customer score is a combination of how likely owners are to recommend the brand and their overall satisfaction with it, and shows how real customers feel about each manufacturer's laptops.

The brand with the highest customer score crushed all other competition – and by some margin. In fact, every laptop it's ever made has been a Best Buy. Perhaps fortunately, the lowest-scoring brand doesn't make many laptops any more, so you needn't worry about accidentally buying one unless you decide to trawl the deepest, darkest depths of the second-hand market.

The most common laptop problems are battery-life shortening (23%), screen freezing (6%), and straight-up inability to boot up (5%). As you can see, battery issues are common, with another 4% reporting batteries simply stopping working altogether – all the more reason for you to pay extra attention to our battery-life scores in our in-depth laptop reviews.

Our survey accounts for every brand, type and price of laptop owned by our members. There's no restriction on how far back they bought it (as shown by the number of now-defunct brands), as long as they still currently own and use it. But because we conduct the survey every year, you can be confident that these scores are up to date and applicable to the current laptop market.

It's important to remember that any brand that scores two stars or fewer for reliability in our table is incapable of receiving a Best Buy for its laptops, no matter how good those products may be. They're simply too unreliable to recommend without reservation.

