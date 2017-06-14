Which? Best Buy laptops

Laptop reviews you can trust

We test all the most popular models from the biggest brands, including Apple, Acer, Asus, HP and Dell. You shouldn't buy a laptop on reputation alone, as our testing often confirms.

Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.

If you’re a Which? member, you can log in now to unlock the Best Buy laptop reviews on this page.

Not yet a Which? member? Try a £1 trial membership, and you'll receive access to all our online content - including laptops - and get Which? magazine delivered monthly to your door. You can also phone our Which? Legal Service and personal finance experts for one-to-one help, plus you'll get access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations for the best services in your area.