Choosing the Best Type of Mattress

Memory foam, pocket sprung, latex, open coil, continuous coil... not sure which type of mattress is best for you? We look at the pros and cons of the main types of mattresses to help you find the best.

There are four main mattress types to choose from. Most mattress manufacturers make more than one type - different varieties go through a different manufacturing process and cost different amounts. Price isn't everything, though, as what is most important is what you as an individual find comfortable.

Use our interactive tool, below, and read our expert tips to help you decide which type of mattress to buy. Once you've made up your mind, you can use the filters on our independent mattress reviews to find your perfect mattress.