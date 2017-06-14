Which? Best Buy pushchairs

Don't get stuck with a pushchair that puts your back out when you push it fully loaded and gives your baby a bumpy ride – our independent reviews give you the insider know-how on the best buggies that are a joy to use and ride in every day.

Which? tests go further; every pushchair we review endures a series of safety and durability checks against British and European safety standards. We combine this with expert assessments and parent user-trials to discover the very best pushchairs for you, and the ones that will be annoying or difficult to use.

Every pushchair review is based on safety and durability tests so you can be confident you're giving your baby the safest ride.

Comfort is key. We assess the support each seat provides, right from the newborn stage through to the toddler years, so you know your baby really is sitting comfortably.

Pushchairs can be frustrating; we push, pull, recline, fold, lift, carry, transport, store, adjust and add shopping to each one to weed out any annoyances before you buy.

We pit all pushchairs against kerbs, tight spaces, narrow doorways, lumpy bumpy grass and gravelly surfaces so you know a Best Buy pushchair will work with your lifestyle.

