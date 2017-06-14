Which? Best Buy pushchairs
Best Buy pushchairs are durable, safe and comfy. Find out how our independent tests separate the best pushchairs from the worst.
Don't get stuck with a pushchair that puts your back out when you push it fully loaded and gives your baby a bumpy ride – our independent reviews give you the insider know-how on the best buggies that are a joy to use and ride in every day.
Which? tests go further; every pushchair we review endures a series of safety and durability checks against British and European safety standards. We combine this with expert assessments and parent user-trials to discover the very best pushchairs for you, and the ones that will be annoying or difficult to use.
- Every pushchair review is based on safety and durability tests so you can be confident you're giving your baby the safest ride.
- Comfort is key. We assess the support each seat provides, right from the newborn stage through to the toddler years, so you know your baby really is sitting comfortably.
- Pushchairs can be frustrating; we push, pull, recline, fold, lift, carry, transport, store, adjust and add shopping to each one to weed out any annoyances before you buy.
- We pit all pushchairs against kerbs, tight spaces, narrow doorways, lumpy bumpy grass and gravelly surfaces so you know a Best Buy pushchair will work with your lifestyle.
How we uncover the best pushchairs and prams
Our thorough pushchair tests have uncovered brakes that might not work when you need them most, unstable pushchairs that could topple over if you park them on a slope and bumper bars that could trap your little one's fingers. We've seen bolts sheer and pushchair frames fail.
- Safety and durability We run each pushchair through a series of extensive tests according to current safety standards. These include checking for choking hazards and finger traps and strapping each one, fully loaded, to a bumpy treadmill, then wheeling it over 206km – roughly the distance from London to Birmingham – to check durability.
- Your baby's comfort Our pushchair experts measure and assess how well each seat will support your child from newborn all the way up to when they're a toddler.
- Folding and unfolding There's usually a knack to folding a pushchair. Our pushchair experts and parents testers have folded and unfolded hundreds of times, so they know what to look for.
- Fitting into your life Once folded, each pushchair is loaded into a standard family car's boot to see if you'll struggle to fit it in, and if there's any room left for you to load anything else. We also check how it will work on public transport and everyday essentials, such as how easy the brakes are to put on and off.
Reviews you can trust
Which? has compared the features and performance of hundreds of pushchairs since 2007. Models from the most popular pushchair brands are tested in the Which? lab, including Bugaboo, iCandy, Maclaren, Quinny and Silver Cross, as well as some own-brand models from retailers such as Mamas & Papas and Mothercare. We've discovered that even the most trustworthy names occasionally drop the ball.
Which? is independent – we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
