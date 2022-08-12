Popular running buggies, plus 3 things you should never do with one

Our lab experts and parent testers get hands-on with every running buggy we test, so we can tell you if they are robust and safe enough to exercise with.

If you’re planning to combine exercise with taking your baby out for some fresh air, check out three jogging strollers and buggies we’ve tested, as well as our top tips for exercising safely with your pushchair and baby.

While we don't test the running capabilities of pushchairs, expert lab assessments and parent trials rigorously cover lab-based strength, safety and durability, so these will be a good guide to whether it will be a positive running experience for you and your little one.

See our best pushchairs for all the strollers and buggies that get five stars in our tough safety and durability tests

3 things you should never do with a running buggy

Don’t attempt to jog with a pushchair that isn’t designed for this purpose. Running buggies have three wheels, including a front wheel that can be fixed. Ensure you check the manufacturer's guidance before buying a pushchair for this purpose. Don't jog with a baby under six months old. Standard recommendation is to wait until your baby is six months old to jog with a pushchair, but we advise waiting until eight months, when your baby’s neck muscles are a bit more developed. Don’t jog with your running buggy with a carrycot or car seat attached. Only run with it when the main seat is attached.

When choosing your buggy try to look for models that have adjustable handlebars so you can set it at a comfortable height. A handbrake is also ideal, as it gives you greater security when tackling a slope or uneven terrain.

For more running pushchair advice, see our guide on should I buy a running buggy?

Popular running buggies we've tested

Baby Jogger Summit X3, £489.99

Weight: 13.5kg

13.5kg Maximum weight of child: 22kg

22kg Handle height: 104cm

The Baby Jogger Summit X3 promises to be the ultimate all-terrain jogging pushchair thanks to large, air-filled tyres, all-wheel suspension, and a hand-operated deceleration brake as well as a standard foot brake - providing greater control. The front swivel wheel can also be locked when going from walk to run.

See what our experts thought when we put it through its paces at the test lab by reading the full Baby Jogger Summit X3 review.

Thule Urban Glide 2, £625

Weight: 11.9kg

11.9kg Maximum weight of child: 15kg

15kg Handle height: 76 - 117cm

The Thule Urban Glide 2 is a travel-system-compatible three-wheel stroller that's suitable for use from six months of age. It has sizeable, 16-inch rear wheels and all-wheel suspension designed for tackling all manner of terrain. The front swivel wheel can also be locked into place when jogging for greater control.

It has an adjustable-height handlebar which can be tailored to multiple users for a more comfortable experience. There's also a handbrake for added safety and control when running downhill as well as a wrist-strap.

Find out how well it performed during our rigorous testing by reading the full Thule Urban Glide 2 review.

Mountain Buggy Urban Jungle, £549

Weight: 12.2kg

12.2kg Maximum weight of child: 25kg

25kg Handle height: 81 - 113cm

The Mountain Buggy Urban Jungle has 12-inch air-filled tyres with rear-wheel suspension, designed for cushioning and smooth handling on a variety of surfaces. The front, 360-degree swivel wheel is lockable and it features a handbrake system with a stop/go indicator for safely reducing your speed when running downhill. There's also a wrist-strap for added control.

Take a look at our full Mountain Buggy Urban Jungle review to see how it fared.