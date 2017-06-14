What is an analogue smartwatch?

An analogue smartwatch is a traditional watch with added smart features. We take a look at the difference between analogue and regular smartwatches.

The difference between an analogue smartwatch and a regular smartwatch boils down to whether you want a wearable device with lots of smart features, such as the ability to receive and send texts, calls and emails, and add apps to your wrist, or if you simply want a slightly souped-up traditional watch. An analogue smartwatch may also be referred to as a hybrid smartwatch as it combines style with some smart features.

A smartwatch makes it easy to view and respond to emails, texts, calls and social media notifications on your wrist. An analogue smartwatch will have a classic watch design, but add a few extra features and the ability to pair it with your smartphone.

We’ve taken a first look at analogue smartwatches from brands such as Guess, Skagen and Withings. We’ve also tested watches from all the big-name brands, including Apple, Garmin, Pebble and Samsung.

Once you know which type of device you’re looking for, head over to our Best Buy smartwatch reviews to find the most suitable one for you.