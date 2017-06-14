Best kitchen appliances for Bake Off fans
By Christina Woodger
The Great British Bake Off may be about to change, but it's still inspired millions to get baking. We round up the best kitchen gadgets to help raise your baking game.
If you've been inspired to get baking, but found your kitchen is woefully under-equipped, we're here to help. We've rounded up the baking gadgets and kitchen appliances that are on the top of any baker's dream list, making baking effortless and helping you to avoid those dreaded soggy bottoms.
Let our round-up of the most sought-after kitchen gadgets for aspiring bakers inspire you, then use our independent expert reviews of everything from ovens and range cookers to mixers, food processors and blenders to find the perfect new baking gadgets for you.
|
A stand mixer is the ultimate kitchen gadget for any dedicated baker, and the KitchenAid is top of most baker's wish lists. There's no denying it's beautiful to look at, but is it the best mixer money can buy?
We've put the KitchenAid through our tough mixer tests to see how well it mixes, whisks and whips compared to the competition. Visit our stand mixer reviews to see how the KitchenAid measures up.
|
Rangemaster Elan 110 Dual Fuel - £1,949
|
Rangemaster is a desirable range cooker brand, and often an expensive one, but that doesn't mean all its cookers will turn out perfectly baked cakes. For traditional style and multiple cooking options, this dual-fuel range cooker seems to tick all the right boxes.
But how did it do in our rigorous range cooker tests against all the others? Read our range cooker reviews to find out.
|
|
If your kitchen isn't quite big enough for a full range cooker, a mini range cooker is a space-saving alternative. This Stoves has the traditional styling of a range cooker, but it can squeeze into a smaller spot, and won't set you back as much.
But, will this cooker do as good a job at baking? Our freestanding cooker reviews have the answer.
|
If you want to make bread at home, but don't have the time (or patience) to wait around for it to prove, or just don't fancy the muscle-work of kneading, we've got a handy cheat for you. A good breadmaker can take all the hard work out of a homemade loaf, but still give the satisfaction of making your own (just don't tell Paul Hollywood).
This Morphy Richards bread maker is billed as the 'easy use bread maker'. But did it live up to this name in our tests? Find our in our bread maker reviews.
|
Save yourself from endless chopping, slicing and grating jobs by investing in a food processor. They can also whisk egg whites and mix pastry and dough with ease. When we test food processors, we rate how well they manage a variety of tasks, from kneading and mixing to grating and slicing, as well as seeing how easy they are to use and clean.
This Magimix model comes with three different sized bowls, including a large-capacity stainless steel 'baking bowl' especially designed for mixing, whisking and whipping. It also comes with a multitude of attachments, as well as a citrus press, juicer and French-fry attachment.
Find out whether all these options make it worth the high price tag in our food processor reviews.
|
Neff U15M52N3GB - £659
|
A built-in oven might not have the rustic charm of a range cooker, but the right model can bake your cakes to perfection. This expensive Neff double oven has plenty of cooking options, a digital display and delay timer, and can be set to cook automatically.
But did it live up to expectations when tested against other popular built-in ovens in our tests, or are there cheaper and better options available? Read our built-in oven reviews find out.
|
You don't have to break the bank to buy a stand mixer - we've rated several models that cost less than £150 and this Kenwood model is more than £100 cheaper than the classic KitchenAid, but has similar retro charm. In fact, it replaced the KitchenAid mixer in the Bake Off tent in 2015.
Which mixer scored best in our independent tests - Kenwood or KitchenAid? Find out by reading our stand mixer reviews.
|
Bodum Bistro 11151-913 hand mixer - £35
|
A hand mixer is a great starter product for keen bakers. They aren't too expensive and can speed up baking jobs such as mixing, whisking and kneading.
If you're keen on colour coordinating your kitchen and appliances, you'll be pleased to know this stylish Bodum mixer comes in a range of colours. But does it whisk, whip and knead as beautifully as it looks?
Find out in our hand mixer reviews.
