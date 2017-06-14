Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Best cheap tablets under £200

By Adam Marshall

We pick out the best cheap tablets. Discover four bargain tablets for less than £200 - that's half the cost of the latest Apple iPad Air.

Find out which tablets top our tests by reading our tablet reviews.

Find the best cheap tablets

There are some pricey tablets on the market, but you don’t have to spend a fortune to get a Best Buy tablet. Below, we list the top scoring tablet models for under £200.

Fresh from our test labs, these aren't budget 'also-rans', but some of the best tablets available. They'll be able to handle the latest apps, have top quality screens for watching films and they're responsive, so there won't be any lag when you're swiping around on the web.

Best cheap tablets under £200

Lenovo TAB 2 A10 (2015)
Which? score 75%
Reviewed Oct 2015
Ease of use:
5 out of 5
Screen quality:
5 out of 5
Sound quality:
2 out of 5
Operating system:
Member exclusive
Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
Member exclusive
Screen size (inches):
Member exclusive

Amazon Fire HD8 (2016)
Which? score 72%
Reviewed Oct 2016
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Screen quality:
4 out of 5
Sound quality:
3 out of 5
Operating system:
Member exclusive
Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
Member exclusive
Screen size (inches):
Member exclusive

Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 8 (4G)
Which? score 72%
Reviewed Feb 2016
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Screen quality:
4 out of 5
Sound quality:
3 out of 5
Operating system:
Member exclusive
Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
Member exclusive
Screen size (inches):
Member exclusive

Asus ZenPad 8.0 (2016)
Which? score 69%
Reviewed Oct 2016
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Screen quality:
4 out of 5
Sound quality:
3 out of 5
Operating system:
Member exclusive
Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
Member exclusive
Screen size (inches):
Member exclusive

