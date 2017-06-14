Best tablet brands

Choosing the best brand of tablet

Our reliability score is based on models purchased in the past two years. Previously owned models are also taken into account for those who purchased their current model to replace one with a fault. The customer score is based on satisfaction and the likelihood of recommending the brand to a friend.

The top brand takes all the plaudits - highest average test score, best for reliability and most-liked by its owners. But its closest competitors aren't too far behind, and there are plenty of Best Buy tablets available from a variety of manufacturers.

Not only does our survey allow us to identify the heroes and villains of the tablet market, but it also gives us an insight into what problems tablet owners most commonly come across. The main culprits are:

27% screen freezing - tablet displays may be dazzling, but frozen screens have left a lot of our members cold

16% faulty touchscreen - dodgy touchscreens will leave you wishing your tablet came with a mouse

15% shortened battery life - as you repeatedly use, charge and recharge your tablet, the more often you'll see a 'low battery' warning

Our annual reliability survey is a great way to quickly discover the manufacturers you can trust, and those worth avoiding. But to help you narrow down exactly what tablet to splash your hard earned cash on, we put every single model through an array of tough lab tests.

