Best tablets of 2017
By Adam Marshall
The best tablet for you
Each year we test a whole host of tablets from big name brands, such as Apple, Windows and Samsung, right through to budget options from Argos and Tesco.
With so many models to choose from, Which? helps you pick out the best tablet for your needs.
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Member exclusive
- Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
A real threat to the iPad's throne, this tablet packs in plenty of power and a pleasing user experience, and for a cheaper price tag than Apple's slate.
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Member exclusive
- Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
It's not cheap, but the specs speak for themselves - this is one of the most advanced tablets we've tested, with a snappy processor and gorgeous screen. It's too over powered for the average user who just wants to browse the web, but for anyone wanting a powerhouse on the move, it's a must.
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Member exclusive
- Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
This tablet is diminutive, but shouldn't be overlooked. With its stunning display, excellent battery life, and snappy processor make this a smart choice for anyone looking for tablet that's highly portable without compromising on speed.
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Member exclusive
- Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
A marriage of price and power, this tablet won't break the bank, but offers enough oomph to handle demanding apps. Battery life is stellar too, lasting you an entire day away from a plug socket.
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Operating system:
- Member exclusive
- Actual internal storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
A Windows 10 tablet that feels like a premium product in your hands, this could potentially be a laptop killer, thanks to the detachable keyboard. Even if you're after a pure tablet experience, you'll be more than happy with the quad-HD screen and pleasing audio.
