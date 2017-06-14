Best tablets of 2017

Looking for our full reviews? Click to jump straight to all our independent tablet reviews.

The best tablet for you

Each year we test a whole host of tablets from big name brands, such as Apple, Windows and Samsung, right through to budget options from Argos and Tesco.

With so many models to choose from, Which? helps you pick out the best tablet for your needs.

Want to see the whole range of our favourite devices? Click to see all our Best Buy tablets.