Which? Don’t Buy tablets

Avoid a Don’t Buy tablet

Log-in or sign up for a £1 trial to unlock our full list of Don’t Buy tablets

Which? reviews all the latest tablets, including models from Apple, Amazon, Samsung, Google and Microsoft, to help you find the best tablets and avoid the worst. Through in-depth testing, we can recommend the tablets that give you sharp screens with punchy colours, easy-to-use software and all-day battery life. We can also help you steer clear of the tablets that you’ll wish you’d never picked up.

We look at ease-of-use from the moment you open the box. If a tablet is tricky to set up or hard to work with, we’ll let you know and tell you why.

We test touchscreens for accuracy and responsiveness, and have a panel of experts to judge the screen quality, plus how easy it is to view even in bright daylight.

We run three sets of battery tests on every tablet, playing video continuously until it goes flat, then browsing the web over a wi-fi connection. We also give it an emergency thirty-minute charge to see how long that lasts.

Our tests cover every type of tablet, from big-screen, business-focused models to small-screen tablets aimed at kids. Whether you want to go mini or spend big, we can find the right tablet for you.

Don’t get stuck with a dodgy tablet that’s slow to start-up, badly built or awful to use. Find out which tablets are Don’t Buys and which are Best Buys by taking out a £1 trial to Which?.