Wi-fi or 3G and 4G tablets - should you pay more?

Is wi-fi enough?

For most people, wi-fi only tablets are ideal. They're cheaper to buy than their cellular counterparts and you don't have to worry about getting the best network deal.

If you're mostly planning on using your tablet in the house or at work, a wi-fi only model will fit the bill. And wi-fi connection is available in many other locations too – sometimes known as hotspots – from cafes and libraries, to certain trains and supermarkets. Sometimes you may have to pay for access, but it is often free.

If you have a smartphone that has 3G or 4G connectivity, you may be able to turn that into a hotspot too. Not all mobiles and phone tariffs have this capability – also known as tethering. But those that do, use the data on your network plan to feed your tablet.

Even if you know you're going to be without a connection for a while, you can download content such as ebooks and films ahead of time to keep you entertained. In fact, many apps work just fine without needing to connect to the internet.

