Energy-efficient tumble dryers

Tumble dryers all dry clothes with heat and gentle tumbling. But Which? Energy Saver tumble dryers dry clothes while also keeping energy costs low.

A cheap tumble dryer may look like a bargain - but with annual running costs varying from little more than £20 to close to £150 a year, that 'great deal' could turn into an energy bill nightmare. Avoid a dryer that bumps up your bills by seeing our table of Best Buy energy-saving tumble dryers below.

Which? tests dozens of tumble dryers every year, assessing each model on criteria including how quickly it dries your clothes and how easy it is to use. Each model gets a rating for overall energy efficiency, and we also estimate the annual running costs to calculate how much it will add to your energy bills each year - vital information that you won’t find in the shops.

We currently have independent reviews for more than 200 tumble dryers on the Which? website. Only models that dry items evenly and quickly become Best Buys - you can find out which these are by checking out our Best Buy tumble dryer reviews.

Top energy-efficient tumble dryers

We award our Energy Saver Logo to tumble dryers which both dry clothes quickly and use a small amount of electricity (or gas) compared with other models. Click through to our tumble dryer reviews and click on the Energy Saver tick box to see the models that meet our high standards.

Which? members can log in to reveal in the table below some of the best Energy Saver tumble dryers we've reviewed. If you're new to Which? you can sign up for a £1 trial to unlock the table and get access to our independent reviews and expert buying advice.

Energy-efficient tumble dryers

Tumble dryers are given EU energy labels - these range from A+++ for the most energy efficient, to G for the least. The average rating, C-class, may sound fine - but an A-rated dryer would cost you roughly half as much to run. Some tumble dryers have special features to help you save energy. Look out for sensor drying; models with this feature automatically detect how wet your laundry is and stop when it’s dry.

Heat pump tumble dryers

Condenser tumble dryers with heat-pump technology can lead to big savings on your energy bills. Currently, there is a limited choice on the market and they tend to be fairly expensive to buy. But tumble dryers with heat pumps cost less than half to run than others and, with more companies investing in the technology, prices are already starting to fall.

Gas tumble dryers

Gas is a cheaper fuel than electricity, making gas-powered tumble dryers a good energy-saving alternative to electric tumble dryers, particularly when they're vented. However, gas dryers are expensive to buy and need to be installed by qualified Gas Safe engineers, which can also be costly.

Find out more about gas and heat-pump tumble dryers including how they work, typical prices and pros and cons.

Energy-efficient tumble drying tips

Choose a more efficient tumble dryer to keep your bills down

to keep your bills down Fill your tumble dryer to its maximum capacity every time you use it

to its maximum capacity every time you use it Clean the lint filter every time you use the machine. A blocked filter prevents the hot air from circulating freely, meaning clothes take longer to dry

every time you use the machine. A blocked filter prevents the hot air from circulating freely, meaning clothes take longer to dry Clear the heat exchange of your condenser dryer. The manufacturer will advise on how often this needs to be done

of your condenser dryer. The manufacturer will advise on how often this needs to be done Fasten the stoppers of your duvet covers to stop smaller items of laundry getting trapped inside and remaining wet

to stop smaller items of laundry getting trapped inside and remaining wet Clear the second filter - this is essential on some heat-pump models

- this is essential on some heat-pump models Read all our energy-saving tumble dryer tips for more ideas on how to use your tumble dryer in the most efficient way.

Related articles

Best Buy tumble dryers

Don't Buy tumble dryers

How to buy the best tumble dryers