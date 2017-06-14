Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Energy-saving tumble drying tips

By Matt Stevens

Discover the cheapest and most expensive-to-run tumble dryers - and how much you're paying to power yours

Tumble dryer energy ratings range from A+++ for a really efficient heat-pump condenser model right down to G for a proper energy guzzler. 

Most tumble dryers have an official C-class energy rating - but energy use between models with the same rating can still vary by around a third. A washing line is far better for your electricity bill, but an A-rated dryer will cost you around half as much to run as a C-rated dryer.

Discover the cheapest and most expensive-to-run tumble dryers - and how much you're paying to power yours - using our tumble dryer energy cost calculator.

What are the most energy-efficient types of tumble dryer?

The most energy-efficient tumble dryers on the market are gas-vented dryers and condenser dryers with heat pumps. 

The most energy-efficient tumble dryers cost as little as £30 a year to run

Both these types of dryer have running costs of as little as £30 a year, while regular condenser and vented dryers have typical running costs of just under £100 a year.

Want to know which tumble dryer is best for you? Take a look at all of our tumble dryer reviews.

Thrifty tumble-drying tips

  • Choose a more efficient tumble dryer to keep your bills down.
  • Try to fit the maximum load in your tumble dryer every time.
  • Use a high spin speed on your washing machine to make your washing as dry as possible before using your tumble dryer.
  • Clean the lint filter every time you use the machine - a blocked filter prevents the hot air from circulating freely, so clothes take longer to dry.
  • Position your dryer in a well-ventilated room to stop the tumble dryer from overheating.
  • Dry clothes for ironing together with other clothes - start the load on an iron-dry setting, remove the clothes that need ironing, and then put the rest on a cupboard-dry program.
  • Make the most of good weather by drying your clothes outside and leaving the tumble dryer switched off.
  • Fasten duvet covers to stop small items getting trapped inside the cover and staying damp.
  • Untangle everything between taking it out of your washing machine and putting it in your dryer - large knots of washing take longer to dry.
