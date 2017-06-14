Energy-saving tumble drying tips
By Matt Stevens
Discover the cheapest and most expensive-to-run tumble dryers - and how much you're paying to power yours
Tumble dryer energy ratings range from A+++ for a really efficient heat-pump condenser model right down to G for a proper energy guzzler.
Most tumble dryers have an official C-class energy rating - but energy use between models with the same rating can still vary by around a third. A washing line is far better for your electricity bill, but an A-rated dryer will cost you around half as much to run as a C-rated dryer.
Discover the cheapest and most expensive-to-run tumble dryers - and how much you're paying to power yours - using our tumble dryer energy cost calculator.
What are the most energy-efficient types of tumble dryer?
The most energy-efficient tumble dryers on the market are gas-vented dryers and condenser dryers with heat pumps.
The most energy-efficient tumble dryers cost as little as £30 a year to run
Both these types of dryer have running costs of as little as £30 a year, while regular condenser and vented dryers have typical running costs of just under £100 a year.
Want to know which tumble dryer is best for you? Take a look at all of our tumble dryer reviews.
Thrifty tumble-drying tips
- Choose a more efficient tumble dryer to keep your bills down.
- Try to fit the maximum load in your tumble dryer every time.
- Use a high spin speed on your washing machine to make your washing as dry as possible before using your tumble dryer.
- Clean the lint filter every time you use the machine - a blocked filter prevents the hot air from circulating freely, so clothes take longer to dry.
- Position your dryer in a well-ventilated room to stop the tumble dryer from overheating.
- Dry clothes for ironing together with other clothes - start the load on an iron-dry setting, remove the clothes that need ironing, and then put the rest on a cupboard-dry program.
- Make the most of good weather by drying your clothes outside and leaving the tumble dryer switched off.
- Fasten duvet covers to stop small items getting trapped inside the cover and staying damp.
- Untangle everything between taking it out of your washing machine and putting it in your dryer - large knots of washing take longer to dry.