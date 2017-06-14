Energy-saving tumble drying tips

Tumble dryer energy ratings range from A+++ for a really efficient heat-pump condenser model right down to G for a proper energy guzzler.

Most tumble dryers have an official C-class energy rating - but energy use between models with the same rating can still vary by around a third. A washing line is far better for your electricity bill, but an A-rated dryer will cost you around half as much to run as a C-rated dryer.

Discover the cheapest and most expensive-to-run tumble dryers - and how much you're paying to power yours - using our tumble dryer energy cost calculator.