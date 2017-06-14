How to buy the best tumble dryer

Tumble dryer types

There are four different types of tumble dryer – below we explain what you need to know about each.

Condenser tumble dryers

These can be plugged into the wall anywhere in your house – you don't need to connect the exhaust hose to a vent or window. Condenser tumble dryers work by condensing the warm damp air from your laundry into water and depositing it into a container, which you have to empty. Alternatively, some condenser dryers can be fitted with a hose that you attach to a waste pipe to drain the water away directly, saving you from emptying the water tank yourself.

Find out more about condenser tumble dryers.

Vented tumble dryers

This is the traditional type of dryer and is generally the cheapest. Vented dryers pump out the warm damp air from the drum through a hose, which has to be connected to a wall or window vent.

Find out more about vented tumble dryers.

Heat pump condenser tumble dryers

Condenser dryers that have a heat pump can be called heat pump condenser dryers or just heat pump dryers. They are a lot more expensive to buy than normal condenser dryers – but they're so energy efficient that running costs will halve compared to other electric dryers.

Otherwise, heat pumps are just like other condenser dryers. They can be stored anywhere in the home as long as there's a ready power supply, and water removed from clothes will make its way to a water tank that needs to be removed and emptied before it gets full.

Find out more about heat pump tumble dryers.

Gas tumble dryers

Gas dryers work in the same way as electric vented tumble dryers, but the air is warmed using mains gas rather than electricity. They’re much cheaper to run than electric dryers, but need to be installed by a Gas Safe-registered engineer, which can be pricey. There are a very limited number of gas dryers available in the UK.

Find out more about gas tumble dryers.

Want to know which tumble dryer is best for you? Take a look at all of our tumble dryer reviews.