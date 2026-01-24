6 ways to find great travel insurance cover without overpaying

While we're still very much in the depths of winter, many of us are eyeing our getaways for later in the year – indeed, January is a peak month for booking holidays for later in the year, according to the Association of British Travel Agents.

But according to new research published by insurer AllClear, about one in eight holidaymakers don't factor insurance into their holiday planning – and less than a third of those who do aim for top-quality cover.

Here, we take a look at what people prioritise, and why some are swerving insurance altogether. Plus six expert ways to find great cover (without overpaying).

Compare travel insurance deals Check Which? insurance ratings and compare deals using the service provided by Confused.com Get a quote

The travel insurance people will buy

According to AllClear's research, while most UK adults would buy some level of travel insurance prior to heading off abroad, around one in eight (13%) of us wouldn't. And for those of us with medical conditions, this figure is closer to one in six (17%).



UK average People with medical conditions Top-quality cover 31% 28% Good cover features 39% 38% Cheapest policy 17% 18% Won't buy travel insurance 13% 17%

Research conducted for AllClear by UK Omnibus Group among a nationally representative sample of 2,000 adults between 15-28 December 2025

Why some of us don't buy insurance

According to the Association of British Insurers (ABI), travel insurance is most commonly used for paying medical bills.

The ABI's latest available data shows that in 2024, 34% of claims made were for emergency medical treatment. The average medical payout was £1,528, but complex claims can run into the tens of thousands or higher. One customer's bills exceeded £1m following emergency treatment in the USA and repatriation back to the UK.

Despite these potentially eyewatering costs, some of us are willing to risk it. This gamble grows increasingly tempting for customers facing steep premiums due to factors such as their age or medical conditions.

AllClear's survey found many customers were confident in their ability to handle medical costs overseas without insurance backing them up. When asked if they'd be able to personally pay medical bills abroad, only 47% believed they wouldn't.

Find out more: How to find the best travel insurance

Finding quality cover isn't easy

Even if you choose to place an insurance safety net under your travel plans, identifying quality cover for your specific needs often isn't simple.

When we surveyed 3,538 customers who'd bought car, home pet or travel insurance in late 2024, many held inaccurate assumptions about how insurance works and how policies can differ – confusing sales processes and complex T&Cs likely to blame.

Be more money savvy free newsletter Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

6 ways to find the best travel insurance for you

You can buy travel insurance in 10 minutes – but buying cover you can depend on might take a bit longer. Our six steps below can help you navigate your way to the cover you need.

1. Use comparison websites... but don't rely exclusively on them

It's worth searching widely to see all the options, and for many of us, comparison websites are a good place to start.

However, it's worth being aware that not all insurers show up on them – including many that specialise in covering customers with pre-existing medical conditions (PEMCs).

For a full sweep of the market you'll need to look further afield. A helpful website is Moneyhelper's Travel Insurance Directory , which lists PEMC specialists.

2. Good doesn't always mean pricey

The very cheapest policies you find are likely to come with strings attached, either with lower levels of cover or high excesses.

But our research has found that quality cover doesn't necessarily break the bank. An extra £10 or so could be the difference between a fairly basic policy and Best Buy cover.

Find out more: how to claim on your travel insurance

3. Review the T&Cs

Clauses in the policy wording can make all the difference between two policies that look pretty much the same on a comparison website. So it's important to check this document to make sure the policy does what you're buying it to do.

Make a list of the key expectations you have of your policy, then check the wording to see if these are clearly covered. If there's any ambiguity, contact the insurer to double-check.

Find out more: best travel insurance for over-65s in 2026

4. Declare pre-existing medical conditions

Many of us have medical conditions that predate the policy. But according to AllClear's research, a quarter of holidaymakers last year admitted that they didn't declare some of them when buying insurance.

While withholding information about your medical history can mean a lower premium, it could also mean that your policy won't pay out if you try to claim, thereby negating the point of buying the insurance to start with.

Find out more: best travel insurance if you have a medical condition 2026

5. Use our guides and reviews

We've reviewed hundreds of travel insurance policies, scoring each on how comprehensive we think the cover is.

Explore our guides for more on how different policies compare, in-depth reviews, and specialist options.

6. Consider a broker if you're stuck

If you're struggling to find the policy you want – or even a policy that will cover you at all – there's help at hand.

Expert brokers explore the market on your behalf to locate the best policy for your needs. The British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA) offers a 'Find Insurance' service , which will connect you with a specialist who should be able to help.