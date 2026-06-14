'Am I really too old for car insurance?'

I held car insurance with Age Co, provided by Ageas, and meant to renew in 2023, but missed the deadline by one day.

When I called Age Co, I was told I could not renew, but would need to take a new policy. However, Age Co had switched its car insurance provider to LV, which said I was too old to be insured.

I eventually arranged a policy with LV on my wife’s name, so at least one of us can drive. But if she had problems on a longer journey, I wouldn’t be able to help out.

Are there better options, and why do you still endorse LV?

A Which? Money member

'Insurers can set age limits, but some are much higher'

Dean Sobers, Which? money expert, says…

We’re sorry to hear you were caught out during this transition – and that LV couldn’t have shown more flexibility given that one-day delay in renewing.

Unfortunately, there aren’t constraints on the maximum age limits insurers set for new customers.

Last time we checked the market (autumn 2025), LV’s maximum was 85 – it’s 110 for renewing customers. We’ve named LV’s car insurance as a Best Buy (although LV isn’t a Which? Recommended Provider).

Around a third of providers we reviewed have higher maximum ages than LV

We don’t factor age limits into our endorsements, as readers who aren’t affected by those limits should be made aware of policies and insurers that are otherwise highly rated.

From what you say, it sounds like you need a policy providing cover for both you and your wife.

The good news is, there should be decent choice. Around a third of providers we reviewed have higher maximum ages than LV, including Saga, which offered the highest-scoring policies in our analysis.

To help, we’ve listed insurers’ maximum ages in our guide for car insurance for the over 50s.

Find out more: Best car insurance for the over-50s 2026

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