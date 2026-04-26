'Are the proceeds of my house sale safe in a bank account?'

I sold my home last year and have had £420,000 in my account since then.

I was fully protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) for the first six months but that protection has now reduced.

Where should I move the cash to keep it safe and easy to access?

Paul from Hampshire

'You get six months of extra protection'

Bill Wilkinson-Hoy, Which? money expert, says…

To recap for other readers: the FSCS temporary high balance limit covers you for big life events, such as the proceeds of a house sale, a redundancy payment or benefits that were paid when you retired.

It protects up to £1.4m for six months, compared to the usual FSCS limit of £120,000.

Both limits apply from December 2025 for money that is kept in bank, building society or credit union accounts. Investment platforms still have the old limits of £1m and £85,000.

The simplest solution would be to open a savings account with NS&I

The simplest solution would be to open a savings account with NS&I. Money in NS&I accounts is 100% protected, regardless of FSCS limits, up to the maximum you can save in the accounts. That’s as much as £2m in the instant-access Direct Saver account, which paid 3.05% interest as of March 2026.

If you want to earn more interest, you could look at NS&I’s Guaranteed Growth and Guaranteed Income Bonds (paying interest of up to 4.07%), in which you can deposit up to £1m per account.

Both bonds have terms ranging from one year to five years, so won’t be suitable if you’ll need the money soon.

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