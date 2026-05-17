'Argos rejected my return because I’d plugged the item in’

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Dear Which?,

I ordered a radio, costing £479, from Argos in January, using its click-and-collect service.

After powering the device on, I realised that I'd ordered the wrong product and went to return it the next day. However, I was refused the refund because I'd plugged the device in.

Argos stated the item had been 'used' and that distance selling regulations - which entitle you to a 14-day cooling off return window for products bought online - do not apply to click-and-collect orders.

I challenged Argos, leaving the radio in the store manager's possession. I then sent a letter to Argos, explaining my rights and asking for a full refund.

Argos responded, reiterating that return rights under the Consumer Contracts Regulations (CCRs) do not apply to its click-and-collect orders. It said: 'Moving forward for any future click and collect orders, prior to leaving the store please inspect the item to ensure they are the correct specification.'

I was eventually refunded as a 'gesture of goodwill', with an additional £50 in compensation, but wanted to make Which? aware of the issue.

Thanks,

Simon

Argos returns policy

This isn't the first time Which? has heard from an Argos customer who has struggled to return a 'used' product, ordered via click-and-collect.

Which? previously expressed concern around Argos's returns policy and T&Cs for click-and-collect purchases back in 2025.

Contrary to Argos's position as put to Simon, our view is that ordering via click-and-collect is likely to qualify as a distance contract – although this is ultimately for a court to decide.

It's therefore always been our view that click-and-collect shoppers should be entitled to a 14-day cooling-off period under the CCRs, which applies to all distance-selling contracts.

During this window, consumer law says that customers can inspect their orders at home and return them for any reason whatsoever.

The CCRs also state that retailers are only able to refuse full refunds for online returns if a customer has 'handled' a product beyond what is necessary to establish its nature, characteristics and functioning.

We also think that the average consumer would not deem a product 'used' or 'handled' beyond what is necessary if it has simply been turned on or plugged in to check its functionality.

After speaking with Simon, we noticed that Argos had updated its T&Cs to say that click-and-collect orders are completed online (rather than in-store, as previously stated).

Argos then confirmed to Which? that cancellation rights under the CCRs do now apply to click-and-collect orders made from 6 March 2026 onwards.

It said: 'Anyone shopping online with Argos has 30 days to return items if they change their mind and we've updated our terms and conditions to make clear that cancellation rights under the Consumer Contracts Regulations apply to Click and Collect orders. We are updating the returns pages of our website to make these policies even clearer for our customers.'

While this is a win for consumers, unfortunately some Argos click-and-collect shoppers who placed orders before 6 March could still be out of pocket.

Which? asked Argos whether it would backdate this policy, so that click and collect shoppers who were previously refused refunds could now get their money back. But it told us that orders are treated in line with the T&Cs that applied at the time of purchase.

If you've been left out of pocket, it's worth trying a Section 75 claim with your bank if you paid by credit card, or a chargeback claim if you paid by debit card.

How to get a refund for unwanted online orders

Under the CCRs, you have a minimum of 14 days from the day you receive your online order to let the retailer know you want to make a return. You then have a further 14 days to actually send the items back.

Online retailers are only able to refuse full refunds (made within the above timeframe) if a customer has 'handled' a product beyond what is necessary to establish its nature, characteristics and functioning.

If you're struggling to get a refund from an online retailer, you can try making a Section 75 claim with your bank if you paid by credit card, or a chargeback claim if you paid by debit card.

Get in touch. If you've got a consumer rights problem you need to put right, email us at yourstory@which.co.uk

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