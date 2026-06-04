Products Which? experts love for a sizzling summer: starting from £7

From atmospheric evening lighting to ice cream makers for whipping up homemade treats, these summer essentials have all excelled in our rigorous lab tests.

Whether you're planning a neighbourhood party, setting up your garden for cosy evenings outside or looking for ways to stay cool at night, these Which? Best Buys will help you enjoy the summer to the fullest.

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On this page, Which? members will have exclusive access to: The full list of our testers’ favourite products.

Best Buy and Great Value picks that soared through our lab tests.

Detailed reviews and buying advice for every product featured. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by joining Which?. You will also get access to all our full product reviews.

Outdoor oven and pizza maker (98%, Best Buy)

Rustle up delicious pizzas with this outdoor oven and use it to roast, bake, dehydrate and smoke food.

Chris Brookes, Which? senior researcher, says: 'A pizza oven makes a seriously impressive addition to a summer party, enabling you to cook fresh, delicious pizzas in a matter of minutes.'

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Gas barbecue (84%, Best Buy)

Outside living isn't complete without a barbecue that can give you charred, smoky and flavoursome food.

Jonny Martin, Which? writer and researcher, says: 'Keep an eye out for models that can easily heat up different areas of the grill to different temperatures, as you'll likely be cooking multiple types of food at once.'

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Solar fairy lights (100%, Best Buy)

Make the most of the balmy evenings by lighting up your garden with some solar-powered lights.

Matt Knight, Which? product team testing manager, says: 'Solar lighting is a simple, stylish way to add atmosphere to your outdoor space – and it doesn’t cost a penny to run.'

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Portable speaker (68%, Best Buy)

Music is the key to a perfect sunny setup, and a portable speaker will let you take your favourite summer songs to different spots around your home and garden, or even out and about.

Martin Pratt, Which? principal researcher, says: 'If you’re looking for a speaker you want to use outside, prioritise portability – look for lightweight options, ideally with a carry handle. Good battery life is important too, especially if you’re on a day out.'

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Sun cream (Best Buy)

If you plan to stay outside all day, you'll need a good sun cream to protect you from UV rays.

Hannah Fox, Which? principal researcher, says: 'Don’t scrimp when applying sun cream – you need around seven teaspoons for your whole body – and reapply it regularly, especially after sweating or swimming.'

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Portable projector (77%, Best Buy)

With a portable projector, you'll be able to transform your garden into an outdoor cinema and watch this year’s World Cup games al fresco.

Chris Brookes, Which? researcher and writer, says: 'The best portable models from our testing are straightforward to set up, as you can simply charge the battery and point them at your chosen surface and they will automatically adjust the screen size and focus the picture.'

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Wi-fi extender (74%, Best Buy, Great Value)

If your wi-fi struggles to reach the garden, placing an extender near the back door is an easy fix.

Callum Pears, Which? researcher and writer, says: 'With a few well-placed nodes, you can extend high-quality wi-fi outdoors without the frustration of dropouts.'

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Ice cream maker (88%, Best Buy)

On a hot summer’s day, ice cream is the perfect tasty treat to cool you down, and creating your own has never been easier, thanks to the latest ice cream makers.

Hardeep Channa, Which? researcher and writer, says: 'Unlike other machines, this one doesn’t rely on pre-freezing or long waits, turning out thick, ready-to-scoop ice cream in under 30 minutes.'

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Tower fan (87%, Best Buy)

Stay cool as the weather warms up by getting a new fan. This one is ideal for a home office, bedroom or living room.

Sam Morris, Which? senior researcher, says: 'It's quieter than many fans we've tested, with a noticeable difference in power on each of its settings. It provides consistent airflow and useful auto modes that change the fan's speed based on the room temperature.'

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