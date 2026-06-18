Best holidays for solo travellers

There are plenty of benefits to solo travel – not least doing exactly what you want, when you want.

But single travellers can often find themselves allocated the worst rooms or charged eye-watering extra fees.

That’s why we’ve rounded up five of our favourite solo holidays, from a Mediterranean cruise to a foodie rail break through the Alps.

All are offered by Which? Recommended Providers (WRPs): the companies best rated by holidaymakers. Our WRPS have also promised not to surcharge, so whatever happens to fuel prices, the cost of your holiday won’t go up after you book.

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Italy, Croatia and Montenegro: solo cruise

WRP Silversea is a great pick for a solo all-inclusive cruise. All suites, including solo cabins, have ocean views and a butler service. What’s more, every voyage starts with a champagne welcome reception to help solo travellers connect with other like-minded guests. A selection of its cruises also has reduced single supplements of just 25%, including this nine-day adventure through Italy, Croatia and Montenegro. Highlights include the fishing port of Rovinj and Kotor’s dramatic southern fjord – with the opportunity to kayak below Dubrovnik’s mighty ramparts.

Booking information: Silversea’s Fusina (Venice) to Fusina (Venice) nine-day cruise on Silver Muse starts at £4,125 for one person (excluding flights). Premium drinks, wi-fi and gym and spa access are all included in the fare, but shore excursions cost extra.

Slovenia and Lake Bled: solo escorted tour by coach

This six-day tour is designed for solo holidaymakers who want the safety and camaraderie of an organised tour. On arrival, you’ll be allocated your own twin or double room at your base: a four-star hotel in Slovenia’s capital, Ljubljana. From here, your group (of up to 25) will explore the terracotta-topped Roman town of Ptuj and the coastal city of Piran by coach. Lake Bled is the highlight, where you’ll ride a traditional Pletna boat to Bled Island with its picture-perfect fairy-tale church.

Booking information: Riviera Travel’s six-day Slovenia and Lake Bled tour starts at £1,449 per person, including flights. Several departures are still available between August and October this year.

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Chambéry, Turin and Paris: solo train trip

If you like the freedom of travelling alone but don’t want the stress of planning your itinerary, a rail holiday with Byway could be the answer. This six-day foodie adventure takes you from Chambéry in the French Alps to Turin in Italy on the fast and scenic TGV. Explore the pastel-painted Old Town of Chambéry before people watching with a solo lunch at Café Chabert. The tartiflette - a comforting dish of baked potatoes, cream and bacon – is a local speciality. Meanwhile, Turin’s Mercato di Porta Palazzo is Europe’s largest open-air market. After filling a basket with goodies, you can join a cooking class geared towards small groups and solo travellers. Finish up by sampling the wine bars of Paris before boarding the Eurostar home.

Booking information: Byway Travel’s Slow Food Stay through Chambéry, Turin and Paris starts at £1,487 per person. It departs from London St Pancras, with all accommodation and transport included.

Andalucia, Spain: solo tour for over-50s

In this sun-drenched region of Spain, you’ll find whitewashed hilltop villages, ancient palaces and embellished Moorish fortresses. This fully escorted nine-day tour includes guided visits to Ronda, the Alhambra and the Mezquita in Cordoba. You’ll also get to enjoy wine tasting in the Sierra Nevada mountain range, a flamenco show in Granada and a tapas dinner in Seville. Family-run One Traveller, which caters for the over-50s, was rated the best solo holiday provider in our survey. Every guest is given their own double room with no single supplements.

Booking information: One Traveller’s Andalucia tour starts at £2,990 per person, including flights. Places are still available for September and November departures this year.

Kefalonia, Greece: fly-and-flop solo escape

Not all solo travellers want a multi-stop adventure: some simply want to relax on the beach with a good book. That’s where Jet2 Holidays comes in: a WRP for solo and beach/resort-style holidays. We chose this seven-night stay in Kefalonia because it's the best Greek island, according to visitors. Enjoy all-inclusive convenience at your hillside hotel with views of the Ionian sea, or venture inland to discover the island’s rugged mountainous beauty. All rooms at the San Giorgio Hotel have a balcony or terrace. You can also take up to 22kg of luggage as standard.

Booking information: Jet2 Holidays seven-night all-inclusive break to Kefalonia starts at £1,330 per person, including transfers.