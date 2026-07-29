Can satellite mobile data fix my phone signal?

Direct to device satellite data, where your phone get its data connection from a satellite rather than a mast, may offer a partial solution areas with poor mobile phone coverage.



In rural areas these occur as the nearest network mast might be a long way away. In a packed football stadium or busy urban area the demand for data may be too large for the capacity of nearby network infrastructure.

With O2 kicking off the availability of satellite mobile data for UK phone users, we’ve looked at what this means and whether it’s worth paying for.

See how your network fares in our guide to the best and worst mobile networks.

What is satellite mobile data?

Direct to Device (D2D) satellite mobile data provides internet access to your phone directly from an orbiting space satellite, rather than traditional land-based mobile network towers.

It currently has some important limitations:

Provides 4G rather than 5G data

Not all phones are able to connect to it

Only certain apps are usable, although the availability is widening

Standard voice calls, including emergency calls, aren’t supported

When we asked them about the future of satellite data, all three UK mobile network operators (EE, O2, VodafoneThree) said that it would be increasingly complementary to their terrestrial infrastructure, but not a replacement.

However, as the technology develops it is likely to fill in gaps that land-based masts can’t cover, and be useful in specific situations and particularly remote or rural areas.

Tracking data from Ookla shows around 0.30% of UK mobile users were connected to satellite data by March 2026. Usage was typically brief and around the edges of traditional coverage.

Check mobile network signal quality in your area See which providers offer the best signal and the best deals, with prices starting from around just £5 a month Postcode Compare

What is O2 Satellite?

Launched in February 2026, O2 Satellite was the first satellite mobile data widely available to UK consumers.

It costs £3 a month as an add on or is included for free in an Ultimate Plan contract.

O2 Satellite provides data coverage in areas the O2 network previously didn’t reach, powered by SpaceX's Starlink Direct to Cell satellite constellation.

Which?'s mobile network expert Adam Snook, said:

'O2 Satellite is innovative, offering a new version of connectivity to mobile customers but at the moment the limitations make it unlikely to be useful to most. The range of compatible phones has increased, at launch it only worked on Samsung Galaxy, but the choice of working apps remains very small. For many, it's main use would likely be for accessing Messages, WhatsApp or maps apps. However, expect the list of supported apps to grow over time as the technology develops.'

What mobile phones and apps are compatible with O2 Satellite?

Whether or not you can get or will benefit from a satellite connection with O2 will depend on if you phone is compatible, and if you'll be using it for the apps that are supported.

Phones that can use O2 satellite are:

Samsung Galaxy S23 through to S26 , Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Samsung Galaxy A36 5G, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 5, 6, 7 and 7Fe

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Samsung Galaxy A36 5G, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 5, 6, 7 and 7Fe Apple iPhone 13 through to 17 and iPhone Air.

Google Pixel 9, 10 and Pro Fold 9 ,10.

Android apps

AccuWeather, AllTrails, BBC Weather, Messenger, Google Find Hub, Google Maps, Google Messages, Google Personal Safety, Google Weather (Google Pixel only), Grok, Overwatch x Rescue, Samsung Weather, WhatsApp, X, Yahoo Mail

Apple apps

AccuWeather, AllTrails, Apple Compass, Apple Fitness, Apple Maps, Apple Messages, Apple Music, Apple Weather, BBC Weather, Messenger, Google Maps, Grok, Overwatch x Rescue, WhatsApp, X, Yahoo Mail

Get more from tech free newsletter Cut through the jargon with our free Tech newsletter. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

Is it worth paying for satellite mobile data?

For most mobile users, at the moment the extra cost is probably not a worthwhile expense. Check the lists of phones and apps that can use satellite data to see if your phone is compatible and whether you’d actually use enough of the apps for it to be worthwhile.

The quality of data connection you’ll receive depends on how many satellites can provide coverage in your area, so it could be an even more variable experience than traditional connectivity.

Some situations where it could be worth trying:

Network coverage in your area is particularly bad

You frequently go on trips to remote areas where satellites may offer better coverage than terrestrial networks

You enjoy being an early adopter for new technology, even if it isn't perfect

Are EE and VodafoneThree launching satellite data plans?

Rather than mobile data, EE is currently focused on using satellites to provide home broadband in very rural areas in the UK, primarily in places where full fibre deployment will take longer to complete.

VodafoneThree received spectrum approval from Ofcom for satellite data in April 2026 and is trialling delivery with AST SpaceMobile.

Looking for ways to cut your monthly costs? Read our 10 ways to save money on your mobile phone bill.

What else can I do to improve my mobile signal?

Switching networks is key to getting a good signal and data connection. Our annual survey of mobile network customers found that price is the main reason why people switch networks, but 20% said they chose their provider to receive better network coverage.

Of customers who said they had issues with their network in the past 12 months, 39% reported network coverage dropouts, 37% said they had slow or poor data speeds, 32% experienced drop outs while travelling by car or public transport, and an unfortunate 11% faced network outages that lasted more than a whole day. Switching can help avoid these problems.

To help inform your switching decision, we’ve worked with Opensignal to create a mobile quality map. It shows how reliable the data connection is with different networks in postcode areas around the country.

Rather than simply showing if there’s coverage, it represents how often the quality is good enough to be usable, as a percentage score. We also explain which network smaller providers use to deliver their data, so you don’t have to go with one of the big four brands.

Once you’ve narrowed down your options, shop around for a provider using that network that offers you the best package for your needs.

Some other tips you can try to improve your connection are:

Reset the connection by restarting your phone or switching airplane mode on and off

Try using wi-fi calling rather than data or regular phone calls

Move location, such as going outside or to higher ground to make it easier to connect to a mast

Changing your mobile provider is easier than ever. Find out more in our guide on how to switch mobile provider.