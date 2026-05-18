5 DIY buys our experts rate – plus those they don't

As the weather warms up, many of us will be turning our attention to long-postponed decorating jobs, patio clean-ups and garden upgrades. But choose the wrong tools and even simple DIY tasks can become frustrating.

You shouldn't be wasting money on products that aren't good enough. Our experts have drilled into wood, steel and brick, blasted years of grime from patios, scrubbed permanent marker from painted walls, and left decking stains exposed to winter weather to see how well they really hold up.

Below, we highlight standout DIY buys that impressed in our tough tests, along with some disappointing products that struggle to justify their price tags. Keep scrolling for the details.

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1. A cordless drill with plenty of power

88%, Best Buy

If you’re after a cordless drill that feels easy to use without lacking power, this model is one of the best we’ve tested – it was a clear standout among our panel of DIY enthusiasts and novices alike.

Matthew Knight, Which? cordless drills expert, says: 'For most households, especially those looking for an affordable all-rounder that can still tackle tougher jobs, this drill is an excellent choice. It should cover most jobs around the home.'

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2. A patio cleaner that works remarkably fast

100%, Best Buy

A dirty patio can make the whole garden feel neglected, but our top-scoring cleaner made a dramatic difference in surprisingly little time.

Danny Dougan, Which? patio cleaners expert, says: ‘Our top-scoring Best Buy patio cleaner passed with flying colours. Within six minutes, the treated paving slab was pristine, bar a few stubborn black spots.'

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3. A pressure washer that blasts grime with ease

77%, Best Buy

For a tired-looking patio, dirty car or neglected decking, a pressure washer needs enough power to shift grime without being so aggressive that it risks damaging the surface underneath. This pressure washer struck that balance well in our rigorous tests, cleaning a range of surfaces effectively and leaving no oily marks behind when we used it on a car.

Manca Virant, Which? pressure washers expert, says: 'This is a serious bit of kit, and it’s best suited to people who have larger patios, driveways or cars to clean.'

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4. A decking stain that holds up brilliantly

96%, Best Buy

This stain came top in our tests, impressing our experts with its durability, water resistance and overall finish. Even after repeated scuffing and scrubbing, it held up brilliantly, while its solvent-based formula proved especially effective at repelling water and protecting the wood beneath.

Matthew Knight, Which? decking stain expert, says: 'This was one of the few products that continued to repel water and resist wear throughout our winter testing.'

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5. A washable paint with excellent durability

96%, Best Buy, Great Value

High-traffic areas around your home can be tough on painted walls, so we put washable paints through a series of messy cleaning tests to separate genuinely durable paints from those that simply claim to be wipe-clean.

Matthew Knight, Which? washable paint expert, says: 'Some paints look great when first applied, but the real test is how well they cope once they’re living with muddy fingerprints, food splashes and everyday knocks. This paint stayed impressively tough throughout all of our durability tests.'

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