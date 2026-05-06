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Do you really need a VPN?

Virtual private networks are more popular than ever - but how essential are they?
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

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A VPN, or virtual private network encrypts the information you send from your PC, phone or tablet to the internet, and vice versa, and can switch your location to another country. They have become increasily popular and are marketed as being the solution for anyone concerned about their privacy online.

In this episode of Which? Shorts, we explain what benefits a VPN can provide while you surf the web, what you need to watch out for, and how you can decide whether you should use one. Plus, we reveal what we did to test some of the most popular VPNs to decide which is worthy of our coveted Best Buy.

This episode is read by James Rowe and is based on an article written by Callum Pears, originally published in the April/May 2026 issue of Which? Tech.

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Definitely want a VPN? See our expert pick of the best VPNS to see which we recommend.

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