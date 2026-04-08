I was a professional cleaner for five years - here's what I still keep in my cleaning kit

For years before my Which? career, I professionally cleaned everything from classrooms to holiday homes - and learned exactly which tools and kit actually work.

Now my home cleaning kit isn’t stuffed with gimmicks; it’s a tight line-up of problem-solvers that save me time and sanity.

If you’ve ever wondered what a pro really relies on, here’s the items I still swear by long after hanging up my Marigolds.

How do you clean your cleaning appliances and accessories?



1. A decent glass cleaner

Water marks are one of my biggest pet peeves when cleaning, so a good glass cleaner is a must-have in my cleaning kit.

It's also handy for getting a great shine on mirrors and any stainless steel in your home, for example your hob, kettle or temperature knobs in the shower.

I use the cheap and cheerful spray from Elbow Grease - you can compare prices for this and other options below.

To make the Sunday reset less of a chore, I make sure to use a squee-gee or window vac to wipe down the shower after every use. It only takes a few seconds, but makes it much easier to clean the glass the next time you give your shower a deep clean.

Can you use vinegar to clean glass?

If you want a more natural cleaning solution, a 1:1 vinegar-water mix is a good option. Simply combine the two and pop into a spray bottle.

You'll want to make sure you use white vinegar, ideally distilled, and not vinegar that you would cook with or put on chips. You may find it advertised as 'cleaning vinegar'.

While it works well for glass, it's important not to use it on mirrors as it can seep behind the coating and corrode the silver backing. Find out what else you really shouldn't clean with vinegar.

2. Scrub Daddy sponges

Sponges might not seem like a big deal, but in my experience the right one can completely change how easy and sustainable your cleaning routine feels.

A lot of cheaper sponges disintegrate after a few uses, which means you’re constantly tossing them and reaching for a new one. It's not great for your wallet or the environment.

I’ve found it worth investing a little more in Scrub Daddy sponges. They last significantly longer than anything else I’ve tried, and the scrubbing surface makes quick work of even the toughest, stuck-on messes.

The brand makes a few different shapes to suit your cleaning needs. Compare options and prices below.

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3. Microfibre cloths

Microfibre cloths are an absolute necessity in my cleaning kit. They're large, versatile and can be used for any number of cleaning tasks, including removing both invisible and visible dirt, dusting, polishing and buffing shiny surfaces.

Like sponges, I've found it worthwhile to spend a little more to get good quality microfibre cloths. The cheaper ones tend to shed a lot of microfibres into the water when washed which can be harmful to the environment, and I've found they degrade faster.

To get the most out of them, a little care goes a long way: wash your microfibre cloths separately from regular laundry, and skip the fabric conditioner. It can leave a residue that reduces their ability to pick up dirt, making them far less effective over time.

To help keep things hygienic and organised, I like to colour-code my cleaning cloths and sponges to each area of my home - so I know I won't accidentally use the same equipment to clean both the toilet and the stove. I like blue for the bathroom, orange for the kitchen and pink for other common areas.

Keep your home clean while being kind to the environment. Check out our six tips for sustainable cleaning

4. An electric scrubbing brush

These handy tools take a lot of the effort out of scrubbing, saving your arms (and your patience) in the process. Most brushes come with interchangeable brush heads in different sizes, so you can tackle everything from grout lines and tight corners to larger surface areas with ease.

Some models also feature extendable handles, which means no more getting down on your hands and knees to scrub floors. It’s a small upgrade that makes a surprisingly big difference, especially for tougher or more time-consuming jobs.

As part of my recent spring clean, I noticed grime had built up in the grout between my floor tiles. I've switched to a drill brush attachment, which has made a noticeable difference. It removes stubborn dirt far more easily, just be sure to use a light tough to avoid damaging the grout. Tom Morgan Which? senior consumer writer

We've rounded up a few popular electric scrubbers so you can compare options and prices below.

5. Laundry sanitiser

Have you ever found it impossible to shift the musty smell you sometimes get on clothes, no matter how many times you wash them?

I've found laundry sanitiser to be the best way to bring the freshness back to things like smelly gym wear and second-hand or vintage clothes.

Usually you'll just have to add it to the fabric conditioner drawer in your washing machine and run a cycle as usual, but make sure you check the manufacturer's instructions before use.

Personally, I use the unscented laundry sanitiser from Dettol, but there are plenty of options available. You can also find out more easy ways to get fresh-smelling laundry with our dedicated guide.

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*Please note we have not lab tested the products highlighted on this page.