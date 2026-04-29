Skip to main content

How to cut your broadband price without switching or haggling

Getting a cheaper broadband deal is simpler than ever - here’s what to do
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

Set as preferred source

Switching broadband might seem like a hassle, but it's possible to slash your monthly fees when you're out of contract without switching to a new company or haggling a new deal with your current provider.

In this episode of Which? Shorts, we explain how the new One Touch Switch system could make it easier than ever to change provider or even negotiate a better price without leaving.

Plus, we share the results of our latest broadband survey of more than 5,000 customers, revealing which providers are delivering the best service and which of the biggest names are falling short.

This episode is read by Rob Lilley-Jones and is based on an article written by Yvette Fletcher, originally published in the April 2026 issue of Which? magazine.

Get more from tech

free newsletter

Cut through the jargon with our free monthly Tech newsletter.

Our free Tech newsletter delivers tech-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. We won't keep sending you the newsletter if you don't want it – unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our privacy notice.

More podcasts from Which?

The Which? podcast showcases the best content from across our website and magazine. 

Which? Money episodes, released on Fridays, give advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackle the issues hitting your pocket, from spiralling energy costs to your weekly food shop.

The Which? Shorts podcasts offer you a free insight into some of our favourite articles from our suite of magazines.

Plus, keep an eye out for bonus episodes that tackle important issues, from motoring to tech, and from health and wellbeing to travel.

How to listen to the Which? podcast

We're always releasing new episodes, and the podcast is available wherever you usually listen to podcasts.

Subscribe using one of the links below or click this link on your mobile to find us in your favourite podcast app.

As part of your subscription, Which? members also get access to exclusive podcasts.

If you're not already a member, podcast listeners can get 50% off the first year of an annual membership.

More on this