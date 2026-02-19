Scam watch: 'I was conned on Booking.com'

Last year, I used Booking.com to book a villa in Malta. The owner asked me to pay €1,000 (around £860) via international bank transfer. There was no option to pay by card on the Booking.com platform, which I have previously done when booking hotel rooms on the site.

Before I could travel, Booking.com contacted me to say it had cancelled my booking because the villa was no longer available (the villa owner had removed it from its site). Booking.com told me not to worry about what I had paid, as it would reimburse me.

I have now spent seven months trying to get the refund. Booking.com has accepted that the booking was fraudulent and keeps insisting it is doing all it can to assist me, but then refuses all of the documents that I’ve provided from my bank as proof of payment to the villa owner.

I believe I’m in this mess because of Booking.com. Please help me get my money back.

Name and address supplied

Faye Lipson, Which? senior researcher, says:

Where payment is offered via the platform, this is generally the safest option. By allowing accommodation owners to demand direct payment outside of the platform, I feel that Booking.com leaves users more vulnerable to fraud. If you’re asked to pay via international bank transfer, you’re especially vulnerable, as you’re not entitled to reimbursement under the mandatory reimbursement rules if it turns out to be fraud, unlike most domestic bank transfers.

We contacted Booking.com about your case, and it promptly refunded you.

Booking.com said: ‘In instances such as this, we do ask the customer to provide certain documentation, which is part of our standard refund procedure; however, we are sorry for any delay that the customer has experienced, and we can confirm that the refund has now been processed.’

It added: ‘It is important for customers to note we would never ask them to share payment information via email, chat messages, text messages or phone. Should a customer have any concern about a payment message, we ask them to carefully check the payment policy details on the property listing page or the booking confirmation to be sure that the message is legitimate, or to contact our 24/7 customer service for support.’