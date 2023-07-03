The latest scam alerts from Which?

Find out about the latest scams trending this month. Come across a scam? Let us know by using our scam sharer tool.

28 June

Tesco gift card text

Scammers are sending texts promising a £200 Tesco gift card.

The texts state that the gift cards are 'in limited quantity' and urge you to 'act fast' - a classic tactic used by fraudsters.

If you click on the link in the message, you'll be taken to a phishing website.

A scam text impersonating Tesco

27 June

Amazon phishing emails

Scammers are impersonating Amazon in emails telling you there are issues with your account.

In one dodgy message, you are told that a temporary hold has been put on your account and any pending orders have been cancelled due to incorrect billing information. You're then asked to click a link to 'verify your account' within three days, or all of your order activity will be cancelled.

Another scam email claims that your Amazon Prime membership is set to renew but your payment method is no longer valid. It asks you to follow a link to update your payment information.

McDonald's giveaway email

This email asks you to click a link to receive a £250 McDonald's voucher in exchange for completing a short survey.

The email is sent from a unrecognised email address that isn't affiliated to McDonalds.

McDonald's impersonation scam email

26 June

NatWest scam email

Scammers are sending emails telling you the phone number associated with your NatWest bank account has been changed.

These messages ask you to 'click here to cancel mobile update request.' The link takes you to a phishing website.

23 June

Fake Chester Zoo giveaway

A Facebook post offering prizes including tickets to Chester Zoo includes a dodgy link to a phishing website which asks you to register your details.

The official Chester Zoo Facebook page issued a warning about this scam.

A Facebook post advertising fake tickets to Chester Zoo

21 June

Facebook 'account login' scam

Scammers are sending out emails claiming a user has logged into your Facebook account with a new device.

You are then given two options, to report the user or verify your identity.

These links lead to a dodgy website where your details may be phished or malware may be downloaded to your device.

A scam email impersonating Facebook

20 June

Outlook update account scam

This scam email uses fake Microsoft branding to trick you into clicking a link to update your Outlook account.

A scam email impersonating Microsoft and Outlook

19 June

Tesco free gift emails

If you receive an email informing you you've been chosen to win a 'free gift' from Tesco, it's a scam.

This email takes you to a survey website with a countdown timer, pressuring you to act quickly.

After completing a survey about your shopping habits, you'll be asked for your card details to pay a 'shipping fee' for your reward.

17 June

Evri missing delivery email

Scammers regularly impersonate delivery companies in an attempt to obtain your personal details.

This Evri impersonation email tells you that your parcel could not be delivered and asks you to click on a link to arrange a redelivery.

A scam email impersonating Evri

15 June

Virgin Media 'email suspended' message

This fake email impersonating Virgin Media tells you that your email account will be suspended due to you ignoring reminders to update your account.

The email includes a link titled 'update now' which will lead to a phishing site.

A scam email impersonating Virgin Media

14 June

HSBC passcode text

This text includes a one-time passcode to verify a large payment to the travel company Tui.

It asks you to call a number if you don't recognise the request. This is an example of a vishing scam.

A scam text impersonating HSBC

11 June

Santander 'transfer attempt' text

Scammers are sending texts telling you a transfer from your Santander account has been attempted.

These texts include a random amount, time and date and ask you to click on a link if you didn't make the transfer.

A scam text impersonating Santander

10 June

TV Licensing scam email

We often report on scammers impersonating TV Licensing, and they're at it again.

The latest email is a 'reminder' that your payment is overdue and that your service will be interrupted if you don't pay.

If you click on the link, you'll be taken to a dodgy website where you'll be asked for your bank details.

A scam email impersonating TV Licence

9 June

Unpaid congestion charge text

Readers have reported receiving texts from unfamiliar numbers informing them that they haven't paid congestion charges.

These phishing texts ask you to click a link to pay the charge or face a fine.

A scam text telling you that you have unpaid congestion charges

8 June

Amazon 'locked account' email

This email tells you your Amazon account has been locked and that you must update your billing information.

It is sent from a random email address and includes a malicious link where you can 'resolve the issue.'

Amazon scam email

5 June

Gmail 'storage full' email

This email is sent from an address consisting of random letters. It tells you that your Gmail storage is full and asks you to click a link to 'check if you qualify' for extra storage.

This is a phishing link designed to steal your information, so if you receive this email, delete it and block the sender..

A scam email impersonating Google

4 June

Royal Bank of Scotland 'updated contact details' email

This email purporting to be from Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) tells you that your contact details have been updated.

The scammer is trying to catch you off guard in the hope you'll click the link. If you do so, you'll be taken to a spoofed RBS website.

A scam email impersonating the Royal Bank of Scotland

3 June

BT 'suspicious activity' email

Fraudsters are impersonating BT to lure victims into clicking a malicious link, with the aim of stealing their details.

This email uses BT branding to look authentic but is sent from a random email address.

A scam email impersonating BT



