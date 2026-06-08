Is there such a thing as a 'safe' investment?

From uncertainty over the war in the Middle East to fears of an AI bubble, there's a lot to worry investors right now.

Some might be tempted to give up and add their money to the £12bn that flowed into cash Isas in April this year alone, the second-highest monthly amount on record, according to the Bank of England (BoE).

But with the cash Isa allowance set to be cut, and the BoE predicting inflation will rise, there are compelling reasons not to cash out.

Instead, you might be tempted by 'safe haven' investments, from gold to defensive stocks to money market funds.

Here, we run through the pros and cons of these assets and ask what 'safe' means for investing.

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Can an investment ever be safe?

When you invest your money, you take on some risk that you won't get back everything you put in. Even cash savings carry their own type of risk: while you won't lose what you put in, your money can lose value over time due to inflation.

Not all investments are equally risky. If you invest in a new type of crypto, for example, there's a greater risk that your investment could lose all its value.

You might take on more risk for the prospect of higher returns, but for many, a lower-risk approach will be the better choice.

Investing your money in the long term (generally regarded as five years or more) across a broad range of investments won't make you immune to losses, but it can reduce the risk of losing what you put in.

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What are typical 'safe' investments?

Some investments have been relied on as a buffer against challenging stock markets, but these carry their own downsides.

Gold

The price of gold surged to record highs at the beginning of this year, and can appeal to investors hoping to dodge shocks of inflation that hit stocks.

Bola Onifade, portfolio manager at investment platform JP Morgan Personal Investing, explains: ‘Economic fears and uncertainty can often lead to a "flight to safety", meaning investors move into assets they perceive as less risky like gold, which holds an intrinsic value and was previously used as a form of currency.

‘That said, gold does not always go up during periods of global volatility and crisis as we have seen recently.'

The war in the Middle East wound back some of the increases in the price of gold, and in March, gold lost 14% of its market value.

Whether or not you believe it carries long-term intrinsic value, in the short term you should be comfortable with considerable price swings.

Find out more: investing in gold explained

US and UK government bonds

With reliable fixed income and steadier prices, bonds attract a more risk-averse crowd.

The risk varies depending on the creditworthiness of the bond's issuer. Government bonds from countries such as the UK and US carry a low risk of defaulting.

Hal Cook, senior investment analyst at investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown, says: ‘The "classic" playbook during periods of market stress – sell shares and buy government bonds – makes the safe-haven characteristic somewhat self-fulfilling.

‘If enough people sell shares and buy bonds at the same time, it improves the outcome, encouraging more people to do it again in future market wobbles.’

However, the once-established pattern of bonds rising as stock markets fall has been shaken in recent years. Bond and share prices have both fallen together in recent months, and most notably in 2022 amid massive spikes in inflation.

Find out more: investing in bonds explained

Defensive stocks

Some investors like to put money into shares of companies that will be needed regardless of what state the economy is in. This could be utilities such as gas and water, or consumer staples that sell essentials.

But Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at investment platform AJ Bell, says: ‘It’s important to understand that none of them are guaranteed to provide full protection during a market downturn. This was illustrated by share price movements as the Middle East crisis unfolded, with none of these areas immune from the market pullback.'

Find out more: investing in shares explained

Money market funds

Money market funds take on a small amount of risk as they buy short-term debts from governments or companies that have high credit ratings.

Investors often use them as they might use cash, as they're low-risk and easily accessible.

The return is small and similar to that of higher-paying savings accounts, as they aim to match, or slightly exceed, the interest rates that banks pay to borrow overnight (Sterling Overnight Index Average, known as SONIA). This also means money market funds offer better payouts when interest rates are high, but you can't fix on a higher rate.

There have been rumours that cash or 'cash-like' investments such as money market funds held within stocks and shares Isas, will soon be subject to tax, although this remains unconfirmed.

Find out more: how much cash should investors have?

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