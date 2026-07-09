Lloyds launches pension cashback offer worth up to £5,000 – what's in the small print?

Lloyds has launched its first ever pension transfer cashback offer, worth up to £5,000.

To be eligible for the incentive, you’ll need to move your retirement savings to a Lloyds Ready-Made Pension or Lloyds Self-Invested Personal Pension (Sipp). But there are other criteria attached.

Here, we take a look at the small print and explain what to consider before moving your pension to a new provider.

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How does Lloyds' pension cashback offer work?

Lloyds said the offer, which runs until 30 November 2026, is designed to encourage people to engage with their pension savings, in particular those who have built up multiple small pots over their working lives.

You can move multiple pension pots to Lloyds and your cashback reward will depend on how much money in total you move.

Cashback starts at £250 and you'll need to transfer at least £20,000 to get this. But the full £5,000 reward is reserved for those with much bigger pots: you'll need to transfer a total of at least £2m to qualify.

Expand table Total transfer amount Cashback earned £20,000 – £49,999 £250 £50,000 – £99,999 £500 £100,000 – £249,999 £1,000 £250,000 – £499,999 £1,500 £500,000 – £999,999 £3,000 £1,000,000 – £1,999,999 £4,000 £2,000,000 or more £5,000

Who's eligible for the cashback?

The promotion applies to UK-based pension schemes, but excludes active workplace pensions and existing Lloyds Banking Group pensions.

You'll need to submit a pension transfer request using the Lloyds online form before 30 November. You will not be able to submit the request over the phone. However, Lloyds says customers can access support and guidance over the phone during the process.

You'll also need a current account with either Lloyds, Halifax or Bank of Scotland to qualify for the cashback. You do not need a minimum current account balance or any direct debits. However, the account will need to be held or opened during the offer period.

Lloyds will pay the cashback directly into this account by 30 June 2027. The cashback amount will be calculated at the point each transfer completes. To keep the cashback bonus, your money must remain inside the Lloyds pension until at least 31 December 2027.

Find out more: how pension transfers could soon be made simpler

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How do pension transfers work?

If you've decided to move your pension, you'll need to contact the new provider to start the transfer. It will guide you through the process and request any paperwork needed.

There are two ways in which you can transfer your pension funds: either your old provider sells your investments and moves your money in cash, or the existing investments are moved across as they are (known as an ‘in-specie’ transfer).

Whether or not you can move across the existing investments as they are depends on whether the new provider offers them.

On average, the transfer process takes around 10 days. But some pension transfers can take much longer.

Find out more: should I combine my pensions?

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How do Lloyds' pensions compare?

The cashback deal applies to two pensions offered by Lloyds:

Lloyds Ready-Made Pension

To open a Ready-Made Pension, you must start with a minimum of £150 in regular monthly payments, a single lump sum of £5,000, or one or more pension transfers worth at least £10,000 combined.

This pension is managed by Scottish Widows, which will choose your investments based on when you want to retire. As you get closer to retirement age, your money is automatically moved into lower-risk investment options.

Here's how much it costs:

Annual account fee of 0.3% of your balance (or a minimum of £5 a month)

of 0.3% of your balance (or a minimum of £5 a month) Ongoing investment charges of 0.1%

of 0.1% Transaction costs of 0.16%

Suitable for Savers who want a hands-off, automated retirement plan.

Lloyds Self-Invested Personal Pension (Sipp)

Although Scottish Widows handles the day-to-day management of the account, you'll be able to make your own decisions about where your money are invested.

Annual admin charge is 0.25% of the value of your investments (up to a maximum of £16.50 a month)

is 0.25% of the value of your investments (up to a maximum of £16.50 a month) Online UK trades cost £9.50 (£8 when trading eight or more times in a quarter)

cost £9.50 (£8 when trading eight or more times in a quarter) Online fund trades cost £1.50 per trade

cost £1.50 per trade International trades are free, although a 1% exchange rate applies

You'll also need to factor in any fees for the individual investments you hold in your Sipp.

Suitable for Experienced or confident investors who want to actively pick and manage their own retirement savings, particularly those with larger pension pots who can benefit from a capped platform fee to keep their ongoing costs fixed.

Find out more: Sipp providers and costs compared

Should you move your pension for an incentive? Transferring your pension can help you save money (assuming the new provider has lower charges) and make it easier to manage your savings if you're bringing them together in one place. However, there are several questions to ask before moving your pension to make sure the new scheme meets your needs and that you're not giving up valuable benefits by leaving the existing scheme. If you're unsure, it's worth seeking independent financial advice. The Financial Conduct Authority has shared concerns over pension transfer incentives, noting that these types of offers would see savers making decisions on transferring providers based on 'immediate or near-term reward' rather than longer-term planning. When asked about this, Lloyds Banking Group said it understood the FCA's concerns around incentives for pension transfers, and said it had designed its offer so that it supports engagement, rather than decision-making in isolation. The banking group says it encourages savers to look at all the 'key considerations' when it comes to their pensions, including fees, investment options, exit fees and potential loss of guarantees.

What other pension transfer incentives are available?

Lloyds isn't the only pension provider currently offering an incentive to new customers: