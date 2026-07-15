New £9,000 heat pump grant for heating oil homes launches. Are you eligible?

If you heat your home with heating oil or Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) you could get a £9,000 government grant towards installing a heat pump instead.

The new grant is available from 21 July for specific homes replacing oil fossil fuel heating with an air or ground source heat pump.

Heat pumps heat your home using electricity. They take heat from the air or ground, increase its temperature and transfer it to your home to provide heating and hot water.

Heating oil prices have been especially affected by the conflict in the Middle East. In June 2026, the average price for kerosene was more than £1 a litre – the highest we've seen in the eight years we've been monitoring prices.

A heat pump, combined with a smart electricity tariff, could help protect your bills from fossil fuel price spikes and cut your carbon footprint. But it's important to make sure you get the best option for your home.

Find out how heat pumps work, including the different types available and what might be best for your home

Are you eligible for a heat pump grant?

Grants are for properties in England and Wales.

To successfully apply for the £9,000 grant, you'll need to:

Own your property (it can be your own home or one you rent out)

Be off the gas grid

Be replacing an existing heating system that uses heating oil or LPG

Have a valid Energy Performance Certificate (EPG).

Grants of up to £7,500 are already available to replace other fossil fuel heating systems, such as gas, with heat pumps or biomass boilers. Find out more about the government's Boiler Upgrade Scheme.

If you live in Scotland, similar help is available from Home Energy Scotland .

If you live in Northern Ireland, the Northern Ireland Sustainable Energy Programme might give you financial help.

How to apply

You'll need to get quotes from installers registered with the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) to access the grant. This means they follow the strict criteria MCS sets out for installing renewable technologies.

You can find a qualified heat pump installer by:

Using MCS's find a heat pump installer tool

Searching for a heat pump installer on Which? Trusted Traders

Contacting an energy supplier.

If you go ahead with an installation using an eligible installer, the installer will apply for the grant on your behalf from the energy regulator Ofgem. Ofgem will contact you to check that the installer is working with you.

The grant will be taken off the amount you pay for installing the heat pump (and should be shown on the quote and invoice).

Is a heat pump right for my home?

Many homes are suitable for heat pumps, but it's worth deciding if it's the right heating system for yours. Your best option will depend on your space and home layout. Consider:

The size, type and location of your home – heat pumps need some outside space, but can be fitted on balconies, flat roofs or mounted on external walls.

The personal needs and preferences of you and your family – is your goal lower running costs, better comfort and health or something else?

If you'll need more or larger radiators or extra insulation for a heat pump to run most efficiently and how much this might cost.

Find out more: what it's really like to have a heat pump, plus our expert sets out air source heat pump costs and savings.

What other help can I get with heating oil costs?

In March, the government announced £53m in financial support for heating oil customers in vulnerable situations. What you can get and how you access it depend on where in the UK you live.

England

In England, local authorities are distributing support via the Crisis and Resilience Fund. It sets:

The exact eligibility criteria (although low-income households and those in vulnerable situations should qualify

The type of support you can get, including how much

When you'll be able to get it (although the Treasury told us that funding should be made available to those in acute need as soon as possible)

How you'll receive support.

Your local authority should have a dedicated website via which you can apply.

You can find your local council via Gov.uk.

Northern Ireland

More than 300,000 households are expected to get £100 towards their heating oil bills, but the scheme hasn't opened yet.

You may qualify for support if:

Your household has a combined income of £30,000 or less

You receive certain benefits, including pension credit.

The payment will come as a prepaid voucher.

When and how you'll be able to apply hasn't been announced yet. We'll add more details as they're available.

Scotland

The Scottish Emergency Oil Heating Scheme is run by Advice Direct Scotland.

You may be able to get support if:

You get a means-tested benefit

You're facing financial hardship

And you have additional vulnerabilities.

Apply via Home Heating Advice Scotland .

Wales

Welsh households in fuel poverty can get up to £750 towards off-grid fuel costs through the Discretionary Assistance Fund (DAF).

You can apply for financial help if:

You're experiencing an unexpected financial crisis

You have an address in Wales and are aged 16 or over.

You can apply more than once, as long as your requests are at least three months apart.

You'll need to apply via the Discretionary Assistance Fund on the Welsh Government website.

You might also be eligible for other energy grants for your home

Stay safe from scams

Leaflets about the scheme have been sent to around 200,000 households across England and Wales that might be eligible over the past few weeks.

Whenever this sort of project starts, scammers may try to take advantage by offering copycat materials.

If you're keen to use the grant, follow our tips to stay safe from scams:

Never use a cold caller. Find an installer using the links above, or via your energy provider.

Check your installer's credentials – can they prove they are MCS-certified?

Beware of scam calls, text messages, emails or other unexpected contacts that ask you to provide personal details or financial information.

Read our tips on how to spot a scam.