Pension credit claims fall – are you missing extra help?

Pension credit applications fell by 36% over the past year. Between February 2025 and 2026, the DWP received 209,735 applications – down by more than 117,000 compared with the year before.

The drop comes despite the government's efforts to raise awareness of the benefit. Recent Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) research found that many successful pension credit claimants only found out they were eligible after a shot-in-the-dark application.

It also found that claimants over 75 typically discovered the benefit by chance, while those aged 66 to 74 often heard about it directly from the DWP.

Here Which? explains the eligibility criteria for pension credit and highlights all the extra help you can get when you claim.

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Why are people not claiming pension credit?

Pension credit is often misunderstood, with some people assuming they won’t qualify. For example, owning a home, having savings or receiving a private pension does not automatically rule you out.

The government launched a publicity campaign in 2024 when it linked winter fuel payment to the benefit. Applications rose sharply at the time, reaching around 10,000 a week.

Since the policy changed again, claims have returned to the long-term average of about 4,000 per week.

The DWP's recent research found the three main triggers that encouraged people to apply for the benefit were:

struggling on a low income

a change in circumstances, such as bereavement or ill health

being prompted by a family member, friend or organisation.

Find out more: pension credit explained

How much is pension credit worth?

Pension credit has two parts: guarantee credit and savings credit.

Guarantee credit tops up the weekly income of people above state pension age who are on a low income.

Savings credit is an extra payment for those who reached state pension age before April 2016 and have some retirement income. You might still get some savings credit even if you do not get the guarantee credit part of pension credit.

Type of pension credit Current weekly amount From 6 April 2026 Guarantee credit (single) £227.10 £238.00 Guarantee credit (couple) £346.60 £365.25 Savings credit (single) £17.30 £17.96 Savings credit (couple) £19.36 £20.10

Find out more: Over-60s benefits

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Extra help pension credit can unlock

Pension credit is often described as a ‘passport benefit’ because qualifying can unlock a wide range of additional financial support.

Depending on your circumstances, this can include help with housing costs, household bills, healthcare and other essential expenses.

Help with housing costs

If you receive pension credit, you may qualify for housing benefit to help with rent. Normally, this isn’t available if you have more than £16,000 in savings, but the limit doesn’t apply if you receive the guarantee credit element.

Homeowners may also receive help with ground rent or service charges, and some people with mortgages can apply for Support for Mortgage Interest (SMI), a government loan that helps cover mortgage interest payments. SMI is provided as a loan that must be repaid when the property is sold or transferred.

Find out more: what to do if you can't pay your mortgage

Help with household bills

You may qualify for council tax reduction, depending on your circumstances and the scheme run by your local authority.

Claimants may also receive cold weather payments of £25 when temperatures in their area are recorded or forecast to be 0°C or below for seven consecutive days. In Scotland, a similar benefit called the winter heating payment is paid automatically once a year.

Claiming pension credit can also help you access discounted social tariffs. Many water companies offer reduced tariffs that can cut bills by 50% or more, while broadband providers including BT, Sky and Virgin Media offer cheaper packages starting from around £10 to £23 a month.

Households where someone is aged 75 or over may also qualify for a free TV licence if either partner receives pension credit. Only one person in the household needs to claim.

Find out more: how to get a council tax reduction or refund

Help with healthcare

People who receive the guarantee credit element of pension credit are entitled to free NHS dental treatment.

They may also receive help with the cost of glasses or contact lenses through an NHS optical voucher after an eye test.

If you are referred for treatment by a doctor, dentist or other healthcare professional, you may also be able to claim back travel costs to hospital appointments.

Find out more: pension credit: 5 reasons you could be turned down and what to do

Extra payments for carers and disabilities

Some pension credit claimants may receive additional payments depending on their circumstances.

The carer addition is available if you care for someone receiving a qualifying disability benefit and meet the conditions for carer’s allowance, such as providing at least 35 hours of care a week. It is currently worth £46.40 a week, rising to £48.15 from April 2026.

Some people may also qualify for a severe disability addition if they receive certain disability benefits and no one claims the carer’s allowance or the carer element of universal credit for caring for them.

Find out more: carer’s allowance explained

Other support available

Depending on your circumstances, pension credit can unlock additional forms of financial help.

If you're responsible for a child living with you, you may receive a child addition as part of your pension credit award. This currently ranges from £66.29 to £77.78 a week per child, rising to £68.81 to £80.74 from April 2026, with further top-ups available if the child is disabled.

Claimants arranging a funeral may also qualify for a funeral expenses payment in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, or a funeral support payment in Scotland. This can help cover burial or cremation fees and up to £1,000 towards other costs, such as funeral director fees or a coffin.