Pension credit: 5 reasons you could be turned down and what to do

More pensioners have applied for pension credit over the past year – but far fewer have been successful.

DWP figures show that between July 2024 and July 2025, applications rose by 44% (to 344,700), while rejected claims climbed 88% (to 163,500). The surge followed the government’s decision to link pension credit to Winter Fuel Payment eligibility – a move it later reversed.

Since the start of the financial year, applications have fallen 16%, yet the number of failed claims has still edged higher, up 2%.

Here, Which? explains some of the main reasons your pension credit application could be rejected and highlights four ways you can help your claim succeed.

Be more money savvy free newsletter Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

How does pension credit work?

Pension credit is a benefit for people who’ve reached state pension age (currently 66). It tops up your weekly income to at least £198.27 if you’re single, or £314.34 if you’re part of a couple.

It has two parts:

Guarantee credit : brings your weekly income up to the minimum level.

: brings your weekly income up to the minimum level. Savings credit: a small extra payment (up to £17.30 a week if you’re single, or £19.36 if you’re a couple) available if you reached state pension age before April 2016 and have put money aside for retirement.

Pension credit is often described as a ‘gateway benefit’ as when you claim it can also make you eligible for other support such as:

Help with housing costs

Free TV licence for over 75s

Access to free NHS dental treatment and glasses

Winter Fuel Payment and Cold Weather Payment

Around 2.2 million households are eligible, but it’s thought around 760,000 don’t claim – often because they don’t realise they could qualify.

To receive the support, you must:

Have reached state pension age

Live in England, Scotland, or Wales (there is a separate system for Northern Ireland )

) Have an income below the threshold set for a single person or a couple

Even if you’re slightly above the income limit, you may still qualify if you’re a carer, have a disability or face certain housing costs.

Find out more: pension credit explained

Make your money work harder Get the best deals, avoid scams, and grow your savings with expert guidance. Save 25% now, only £36.75 for a year. Join Which? Money Offer ends 30 September 2025

5 reasons why your pension credit claim could be rejected

Even if you meet the rules, your pension credit claim could still be turned down. Here are some of the most common reasons – and how to avoid them.

1. Applying too early

You can’t get pension credit until you reach state pension age (currently 66). You’re allowed to apply up to four months before your birthday, but no earlier.

Part of last year’s surge in applications was down to long processing delays – some people applied early in the hope of getting ahead of the backlog.

According to DWP data, processing times reached a peak of 87 working days in December 2024. However, it has has since made significant progress in clearing the backlog.

The number of outstanding claims has been reduced by 86%, dropping from a peak of 85,600 in December 2024 to 12,100 as of August. The current processing time is around 50 working days.

Find out more: pension credit: 5 ways you may qualify without realising

2. Being a ‘mixed-aged’ couple

Since May 2019, couples where one partner is over state pension age and the other isn’t can’t make a new claim for pension credit.

Instead, you’ll need to apply for Universal Credit until you both reach 66 – which is usually worth far less. This rule applies even if one partner is 66 and the other is just a few months younger.

There are some exceptions. For example, if the older partner is already claiming Housing Benefit as a couple, you may still be able to apply for pension credit. And if you were already receiving pension credit before the rules changed in 2019, your payments are protected.

You don’t need to be married or in a civil partnership to count as a couple – if you live together, you’re treated as one. Only one partner makes the claim, but both of your incomes and savings are taken into account.

Find out more: benefits you can claim if you're over 60

3. Having too much income or savings

Pension credit is means-tested, so the DWP looks at your income and savings. If your income is too high, you won’t qualify – and if you have a partner, their income counts too.

Income includes your state pension, other pensions, earnings from work, and most other DWP benefits. However, it doesn’t include:

Housing Benefit

Council Tax Reduction

Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

Other disability benefits like Attendance Allowance and Disability Living Allowance (DLA)

Christmas Bonus

Winter Fuel Payment

There’s no savings cap, but anything over £10,000 is treated as income: for every £500 above this amount, £1 a week is added. For example, £11,000 in savings would be treated as £2 a week.

It’s also worth noting that for every £1 your income goes over the savings credit threshold, your savings credit is reduced by 40p.

So, before you make an application, you should conduct a financial audit to see whether you are eligible to claim. You can use the government’s pension credit calculator to see if you can claim and how much you could receive.

Find out more: how much is the state pension

4. Incomplete or incorrect application

The pension credit form runs to more than 20 pages and 240 questions, covering your income, savings, investments and personal details.

It has been criticised as complicated, and incomplete or incorrect answers are a common reason for claims being rejected.

If you need support, charities such as Citizens Advice, Independent Age and Turn2Us can help you with the paperwork.

5. Living abroad

You can’t make a new claim for pension credit if you live permanently outside Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales).

Pension credit can be paid for up to four weeks if you are outside the country, such as on holiday. You must be eligible when you leave and continue to meet the criteria while you are away. If you stay for any longer, you will need to inform the Pension Service.

You may be able to get pension credit for longer if you have a specific reason: up to eight weeks if a close relative has died, or up to 26 weeks if you are receiving medical treatment.