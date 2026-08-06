Results day 2026: free food and drink deals for A-level students

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Whether you’re a student picking up your A-level results this week – or a proud parent or grandparent cheering them on – there are plenty of ways to celebrate without spending a fortune.
Restaurants and cafés across England, Wales and Northern Ireland are offering freebies and discounts on Thursday 13 August.
In Scotland, National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher results were released to students on Tuesday 4 August, and many of the same offers are available.
Here, Which? rounds up the results day deals available now, along with what students need to claim them
Here's a list of places where students can claim free food or drink on results day this year.
We’ll keep an eye out and add more results day deals as we spot them
Find out more: best student bank account freebies and perks 2026
Here are a few tips you should follow this results day, so you don’t miss out on a freebie.
Most places will want to see evidence that you've got your results, so be sure to have your results slip to hand as well as a student ID if you have one and proof of age.
If you don’t, you may be denied the freebie, even if you have got results.
Places offering results day deals can get really busy, so it's probably best to book ahead if you can. Particularly if you want friends and family to cash in on the deal.
Make sure you look at the T&Cs before you try to claim a freebie, as it may be limited to specific times or locations, or may include a minimum spend.
Alongside this, you may need to download an app or join a loyalty scheme beforehand to claim, so double-check the requirements.
Often, it’s helpful to follow your favourite restaurants on social media. This way, you can catch any last-minute offers or changes as they go live.
Make every penny count. Get the best deals, avoid scams and grow your savings, with expert guidance for only £49 a year.Join Which? Money
If you're preparing for the next stage of your education – or helping someone who is – we've got expert advice to help you make confident choices.
In England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, students can access two main types of student finance - Tuition Fee Loans and Maintenance Loans.
Tuition Fee Loans cover study costs up to £9,790 per year (or £11,750 for accelerated degrees) and are paid directly to your university.
Maintenance Loans help cover day-to-day living expenses like rent, utilities, food, and home essentials. These are paid directly into your bank account across three termly instalments. How much you get each year depends on your household income, age, course start date, and living arrangements, with annual amounts ranging from £4,582 to £13,348. Funding is calculated differently for part-time students.
Scottish students studying their first degree at a university in Scotland don't pay tuition fees. Students from England, Wales and Northern Ireland usually have to pay tuition fees to study in Scotland.
Unidays is an app for students in college, sixth form, or university that offers exclusive discounts across a variety of high street brands and retailers to help you save money. To join, you need to be over 16 years old, and have a student email address or ID from your college.
From note-taking to streaming, a good laptop is essential for student life. We've tested the top models to find the best for every budget and course type.
Student bank accounts are specifically designed for young people in further education. They work like regular current accounts, but include extra perks to help your money go further. The main benefit is usually an interest-free overdraft, but they can range from cash bonuses, takeaway vouchers and cashback.