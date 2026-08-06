Results day 2026: free food and drink deals for A-level students

Whether you’re a student picking up your A-level results this week – or a proud parent or grandparent cheering them on – there are plenty of ways to celebrate without spending a fortune.

Restaurants and cafés across England, Wales and Northern Ireland are offering freebies and discounts on Thursday 13 August.



In Scotland, National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher results were released to students on Tuesday 4 August, and many of the same offers are available.

Here, Which? rounds up the results day deals available now, along with what students need to claim them

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How to claim your results day freebies

Here's a list of places where students can claim free food or drink on results day this year.

Banana Tree Free starter and dessert when you buy any main. You'll need to sign up for the voucher online and show your results slip.

Bella Italia Students can get a free starter of garlic king prawns and a dessert of chocolate brownies when you buy any main. You have to sign up for the voucher online beforehand and show your results slip.

Bill’s Free dessert when you order any main and show your results. Offers available from 11:30am, and is not available in Scotland.

Bird & Blend Tea Co Free iced superstar matcha. No minimum spend, just show the results slip at the till. Teachers can also show their ID and get a free drink too.

Frankie & Benny’s Free starter and dessert when you buy a main meal. You'll need to sign up for a voucher and show your results slip.

Giggling Squid Students can get one free portion of Sticky Chicken, when dining in and buying a main dish. You'll need to show a results slip before ordering.

Las Iguanas Free starter and a dessert when you show your results slip. You'll need to sign up for a voucher beforehand.

Nando’s Free quarter chicken or starter when you spend £7 or more, and show your student ID and results slip. Available for both eat-in and walk-in collect.

Pizza Express You get 90 minutes of bottomless pizza and dough balls for £12.50 when you show your results slip.

Showcase Cinemas in England and Wales will be offering a free small ICEE slushie for students. To claim, all you will need to do is show your result slip.

Wildwood Students can get a free starter or dessert alongside a free Coke Zero when you buy any main meal. To claim, you'll need to show your results slip or a valid student ID.

Zizzi: Th e first 50 students can claim a free garlic and mozzarella bombe when you buy a soft drink. Those who miss out can get 50% off that specific dish for the rest of the day. You'll need to mention it to your server when you arrive, and show your results slip.

We’ll keep an eye out and add more results day deals as we spot them

Find out more: best student bank account freebies and perks 2026

How do I claim results day freebies?

Here are a few tips you should follow this results day, so you don’t miss out on a freebie.

Make sure you bring proof

Most places will want to see evidence that you've got your results, so be sure to have your results slip to hand as well as a student ID if you have one and proof of age.

If you don’t, you may be denied the freebie, even if you have got results.

Book ahead

Places offering results day deals can get really busy, so it's probably best to book ahead if you can. Particularly if you want friends and family to cash in on the deal.

Check the T&Cs

Make sure you look at the T&Cs before you try to claim a freebie, as it may be limited to specific times or locations, or may include a minimum spend.

Alongside this, you may need to download an app or join a loyalty scheme beforehand to claim, so double-check the requirements.

Often, it’s helpful to follow your favourite restaurants on social media. This way, you can catch any last-minute offers or changes as they go live.

Find out more: 6 money-saving tips for students going to university

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Apply for student finance

In England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, students can access two main types of student finance - Tuition Fee Loans and Maintenance Loans.

Tuition Fee Loans cover study costs up to £9,790 per year (or £11,750 for accelerated degrees) and are paid directly to your university.

Maintenance Loans help cover day-to-day living expenses like rent, utilities, food, and home essentials. These are paid directly into your bank account across three termly instalments. How much you get each year depends on your household income, age, course start date, and living arrangements, with annual amounts ranging from £4,582 to £13,348. Funding is calculated differently for part-time students.

Scottish students studying their first degree at a university in Scotland don't pay tuition fees. Students from England, Wales and Northern Ireland usually have to pay tuition fees to study in Scotland.

Find out more: repaying your student loan

Sign up for Unidays

Unidays is an app for students in college, sixth form, or university that offers exclusive discounts across a variety of high street brands and retailers to help you save money. To join, you need to be over 16 years old, and have a student email address or ID from your college.

Laptops for students

From note-taking to streaming, a good laptop is essential for student life. We've tested the top models to find the best for every budget and course type.

Find out more: best laptops for students

Get a good bank account

Student bank accounts are specifically designed for young people in further education. They work like regular current accounts, but include extra perks to help your money go further. The main benefit is usually an interest-free overdraft, but they can range from cash bonuses, takeaway vouchers and cashback.