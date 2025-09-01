6 money-saving tips for students going to university in 2025

Make your money work harder
Heading off to university is a big step – not just for students, but for the families helping them prepare.
With tuition fees rising to £9,535 a year for some students, an increase of £285, and the general cost of living continuing to climb, it's more important than ever to take control of your finances early.
Whether you're a student or a parent footing the bill, these tips from Which? can help you cut costs on essentials, travel and day-to-day spending.
Student discounts can go a long way in easing day-to-day costs. Major retailers often offer special promotions on essentials during key retail periods such as the start of the academic year. So it’s a good idea to sign up and take advantage.
Beyond these limited-time deals, platforms such as UNiDAYS and Student Beans provide year-round access to exclusive discounts on clothing and technology, travel subscriptions, eating out and more.
You should also ask if a student discount is available at smaller, independent shops and restaurants. Many businesses tend to offer them in popular university cities.
'When I went to university, everyone showed up with MacBooks. But for what? If you need high-end specs or expensive software, the university will have labs for you to use. I'd much rather not have to buy Photoshop myself.' – Jake Massey, product content lead at Which?.
Buying second-hand is one of the easiest ways to cut costs at university. Charity shops and online marketplaces such as eBay and Vinted can be great for finding clothes, furniture and other essentials at lower prices.
Tech is one of the biggest upfront costs for many students, but it doesn’t always need to be new.
Jake points out that most universities provide access to specialist software and facilities. If you do need your own laptop or headphones, look for refurbished or lightly used models to save money.
You can also find cheaper course books by buying second-hand online or through your university’s student network.
Student accounts often include a 0% overdraft, but some also offer freebies like cash, takeaway vouchers and railcards.
This year’s top offers include £100 cash and £120 in Just Eat vouchers from Nationwide, or a four-year railcard from Santander. Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland are offering £100 plus £90 in Deliveroo vouchers.
Overdraft limits vary and you’ll need to meet conditions to get the full perks, so check the small print before you apply.
'Join a loyalty scheme for the supermarket you usually shop at, if it has one. It'll help you save money. But you might find switching supermarkets will save you even more money on your weekly shop. Aldi and Lidl are consistently the cheapest supermarkets in our monthly analysis of hundreds of grocery prices.' – Ellie Simmonds, senior researcher at Which?.
If you’re moving away from home, this might be the first time you’re in charge of your weekly food shop. Signing up for loyalty schemes can unlock cheaper member-only prices and special offers – but you’ll usually need to be 18 to register.
Switching to own-brand items, shopping for yellow sticker reductions, planning meals in advance and sticking to a list can all help you spend less.
You can also try apps like Too Good To Go, which offers discounted ‘magic bags’ of surplus food from supermarkets, restaurants and cafés
'My money-saving tip is to get a railcard! It's not technically just for students, but once you hit 30 you will realise how much you miss those savings. And depending how far you are from home, coming back for visits can quickly add up. If you want to save even more money and don't mind a longer journey, Flixbus and Megabus have seriously cheap tickets.' – Faith Strickland, senior editor at Which?.
Whether it’s your commute to campus or a trip home for the holidays, it’s worth factoring travel costs into your budget. There are plenty of student-specific discounts to help you spend less:
Some university cities offer free bus travel on selected routes when you show your student ID – but this varies, so check with your local provider.
Platforms like UNiDAYS, Totum and Student Beans also offer one-off discounts on various travel providers, so it’s worth checking these before you book.
For long-term savings, you could consider buying a bike – just don’t forget to invest in a decent lock.
Moving into student accommodation often means living with new flatmates – and it’s a good opportunity to save money by sharing the cost of household items.
Instead of buying everything yourself, consider chipping in together for kitchen essentials like pans and utensils, as well as everyday basics such as cooking oil, cleaning supplies and toilet paper.
Pooling resources can help avoid duplicating purchases and also reduce waste. To keep things fair, use a money management app to track who’s paid for what and make sure costs are split evenly.
In the UK, students going to university also receive a maintenance loan to help with living costs. These are means-tested, and the amount you get depends on where you live and study.
For example, if you’re living away from home and studying in London, you could be eligible for a larger loan.
In 2025-26, maintenance loans range from £3,907 to £13,762 a year, depending on your circumstances. These loans need to be repaid.
In England, maintenance grants were replaced with loans in 2016. However, extra financial support may be available if you’re disabled, have children or receive certain benefits.
In Wales and Northern Ireland, eligible students can still receive maintenance grants that don’t need to be repaid. The amount depends on household income.
In Scotland, students can get a combination of a maintenance loan and a means-tested bursary through the Student Awards Agency Scotland (SAAS). The bursary doesn’t need to be repaid.
Universities may also offer their own support funds. Each sets its own criteria, so contact yours to see what’s available. Some students facing financial hardship may also be able to get help from charities.