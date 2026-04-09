Shocking video footage shows Kinderkraft car seat come loose in crash test

Which? is warning parents against using the Kinderkraft Mink Pro 2 after it detached from the Mink FX 2 Isofix base during our frontal impact tests.

The video above shows the serious safety failure that occurred.

Choose a car seat that passed our crash tests, is easy to install, and is comfortable for your baby or child by checking our best baby and child car seats.

What happened during testing?

When the seat was set up in a rear-facing configuration, with a Q1½ dummy (representing an approximately 18-month-old child), the seat shell detached from the base.

This caused the car seat to fly through the air, and would represent a real risk of injury to your baby and potentially to passengers sitting in the front seats of the vehicle.

What does the manufacturer say?

It's not yet clear what caused the seat to come loose, and the product has not been recalled by the manufacturer. But Kinderkraft has stated that it is investigating.

'We declare full compliance of the Mink Pro 2 and Mink FX 2 with the requirements of Regulation R129, which is confirmed by numerous verification tests conducted both before the product was launched at the beginning of 2025, as well as after its introduction,' Kinderkraft said.

'[We are] offering customers the opportunity to exchange the product or receive a full refund. Customer safety is of the utmost importance to us, and we are committed to meeting and exceeding customer expectations, even though our product fully complies with R129 standards.

'To facilitate this process, customers can contact us via our dedicated email address safety@kinderkraft.com, which is handled with the highest priority.

'We would like to assure you that we take this matter very seriously, and the safety of children remains our top priority.'

What happened when the car seat was installed using the vehicle seatbelt?

The Kinderkraft Mink Pro 2 performs well in the crash tests when installed into the vehicle using the three-point seatbelt. It did not come loose and was able to provide safe protection during the crash test.

For this reason, customers could continue using this car seat if they remove the Isofix base from their vehicle and install it correctly via the seatbelt.

Coming soon: Full reviews of the Kinderkraft Mink Pro 2 + Mink FX 2 base and the Kinderkraft Mink Pro 2 (belted).

Check out our child car seat reviews and find out which are Don't Buy models