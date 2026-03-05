Should you buy this Dyson cordless vacuum lookalike?

Dyson has established a solid reputation in the vacuum world, but its models come at a price.

The most expensive model we've reviewed costs £750, so you might be looking for something similar with a more purse-friendly price tag.

That’s the gap that new, cheaper brands are trying to fill, and why we decided to test the Uninell UV5. It looks like a Dyson, but can it perform like a Dyson?

What is the Uninell UV5?

The Uninell UV5 is a cordless vacuum cleaner that bears more than a passing resemblance to Dyson’s stick vacs, with a gold tube and purple and red accents. It typically costs around £120.

Made by Chinese manufacturer Shaanxi Hengwei Software Technology Co, it has a handheld mode, an anti-tangle floor head, and LED lights to show up any dust lurking in dark corners. It also comes with a gap tool and dusting brush, and stands up unaided.

What is the Dyson V8 Cyclone?

The Dyson V8 Cyclone is an entry-level Dyson vac with ‘triggerless’ operation (many of their models require you to hold the power button down while cleaning), costing around three times more than the Uninell UV5.

It has three power modes – eco, medium and max. You can use it in handheld mode, plus it comes with a mini turbo brush. The motorised floorhead features an anti-tangle brush bar and can be used on hard floors and carpets. It also uses an ejecting mechanism to expel the contents straight into the dustbin.

Uninell UV5 vs Dyson V8 Cyclone: model specifications

So, how do the two vacs compare? We’ve tested them both, but let’s start by taking a look at the models’ specifications. At Which?, we don't just rely on the manufacturers' specs – we verify things like dust capacity and battery life in the lab.



Uninell UV5 48KPa 550W Dyson V8 Cyclone Price SQUIRREL_TEXT_50023819 SQUIRREL_TEXT_50023814 Dust capacity 1 litre 0.6 litres Weight (average) 3.1kg 2.6kg Detachable handheld Yes Yes Battery life (min power) 51 minutes 43 minutes Battery life (max power) 18 minutes 8 minutes Charging time 4 hours 13 minutes 2 hours 45 minutes Replaceable battery Yes (self-replaceable) Yes (self-replaceable) Push force (medium carpet) 12 newtons 23 newtons Push force (plush carpet) 28 newtons 75 newtons Guarantee 2 years 2 years Show all rows

The key differences

Capacity The Uninell has a larger dust capacity than the Dyson.

The Uninell has a larger dust capacity than the Dyson. Weight The Dyson is lighter than the Uninell.

The Dyson is lighter than the Uninell. Battery performance The Uninell lasts longer on both minimum and maximum power.

The Uninell lasts longer on both minimum and maximum power. Charging speed The Dyson charges much faster.

The Dyson charges much faster. Usability (push force) The Uninell requires significantly less force to move on carpets compared to the Dyson, which requires much more effort, particularly on plush carpets.

Uninell UV5 vs Dyson V8 Cyclone: performance on test

Which is the cheapest Dyson?

The cheapest Dyson cordless vacuum we currently have online is the Dyson V11 Advanced, which costs around £320. Read the full Dyson V11 Advanced review .

. The most expensive Dyson vacuum we currently have online is the new DysonV16 Piston Animal, which costs around £750. Read the full Dyson V16 Piston Animal review.

