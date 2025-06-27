Best Dyson deals for June 2025

Jump to: Supersonic deals | Airwrap deals | Air purifier deals | Fan deals | Vacuum deals

Looking to get one of those fancy Dyson Supersonics? Or, what about an Airwrap? We've seen money off both coveted products.

Dyson isn't exactly known for its affordability, so any money off these products' RRPs is a welcome sight. With Dyson's Summer Event in full swing, we've spotted a few bargains at their cheapest ever price.

We've only included the best bargains in this round-up. To browse everything on sale, visit the Dyson Online Store .

Best Dyson hair dryer deals

*References to ‘Average price' and 'Cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Prices are checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.

Dyson Supersonic Origin

* Average price in the past six months: £260.18. Cheapest price in the past six months: £219

3 speed settings

3 temperature settings

Comes with: styling concentrator only

We like: Lighter than other models we tested

We don't like: Doesn't include many styling attachments

Don't let the name fool you, this is still the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer. The twist is that this model doesn't come with all of the styling attachments such as the diffuser or flyaway attachment.

If you're only going to use the concentrator on your hair or don't mind buying the other attachments separately, this is the deal for you.

Read our full review of the best hair dryers to see how it scores, or pick it up below:

Dyson Supersonic

* Average price in the past six months: £323.94. Cheapest price in the past six months: £229.99

3 speed settings

3 temperature settings

Comes with attachments: diffuser, flyaway attachment, gentle air attachment, styling concentrator, wide-tooth comb

We like: Lots of useful attachments

We don't like: Still expensive

To see discounts on this coveted kit is pretty rare, especially ones that are more than £30 off.

While this isn't the cheapest price we've seen in the past six months, this product does come with more equipment than the Origin, including a diffuser and wide-toothed comb.

Read our full verdict on the Dyson Supersonic in our guide on the best hair dryers. Compare prices below:

Dyson Supersonic Nural

* Average price in the past six months: £382.48. Cheapest price in the past six months: £329.99

3 speed settings

3 temperature settings

Comes with attachments: diffuser, flyaway attachment, gentle air attachment, styling concentrator, wide-tooth comb

We like: Neat hair tech built-in

We don't like: More expensive than the other Supersonics

Three Supersonic deals? We're being spoiled. It's the most expensive deal of the bunch, but this one includes all the attachments and additional tech.

The difference between this hair dryer versus the other two is the inclusion of sensors that automatically adjust temperature based on how close it is to your scalp.

Is it any better than the regular Supersonic? Read our Dyson Supersonic Nural review to find out.

Compare prices below:

Best Dyson hot brush deals

Dyson Airwrap Origin multi-styler

* Average price in the past six months: £353.33. Cheapest price in the past six months: £300

3 speed settings

3 temperature settings

3 attachments

We like: Wide range of settings

We don't like: Lacks some attachments

Like the Supersonic Origin, this model of the Airwrap only comes with three attachments: the Airwrap barrel, Coanda smoothing dryer and volumising brush.

This is the cheapest we've seen this popular multi-styler go for, but stock seems to be scarce. If you've been waiting to buy one, now's a good time.

Read our full verdict on the best hot brushes to see how it scores.

We spotted the best deal at Argos (£300).

Best Dyson fan deals

Dyson AM09 Hot & Cool Fan Heater

* Average price in the past six months: £370.69. Cheapest price in the past six months: £269

Size: 60 x 19 x 19cm (HxWxD)

10 speed settings

Doubles as a heater

We like: Can use in summer and winter

We don't like: Not recommended to use with an extension cable

This bladeless fan is sleek and gives you two products in one. We tested it as both a fan and a heater, so you'll want to read both reviews before buying.

The fan is only £12 off the cheapest price we've seen it go for. You can also use it in winter, meaning you won't need to stash it once summer's over.

Will it leave you sweltering in this heat? Read our full verdict in our guide on the best electric fans.

You can get it below:

Looking for an air conditioner? Read our guide on the best air conditioner deals to take the heat out of your search

Best Dyson air purifier deals

Dyson Big+Quiet Formaldehyde BP03

* Average price in the past six months: £845.62. Cheapest price in the past six months: £699

Size: 83.5 x 41.5 x 41.5cm (HxWxD)

Weight: 11.6kg

HEPA and carbon filters

We like: Continues working as filter ages

We don't like: Still an expensive option

Is it big? Definitely – in size and price. Is it quiet? Well, you'll need to read our review to find out. This behemoth of an air purifier has night and auto modes, a timer and 10 fan speeds.

Even with money off, it's still pricey, but this is the cheapest we've ever seen it go for.

How well did it perform? Find out in the best air purifiers. Compare prices below:

Best Dyson vacuum deals

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute

* Average price in the past six months: £392.30. Cheapest price in the past six months: £289.95

Bagless and cordless vacuum cleaner

0.8-litre dust capacity

Weighs 2.6kg

We like: Very easy to use

We don't like: Quite noisy

Dyson says its Cyclone V10 Absolute cordless vacuum is so good, you won't need a corded vacuum any more. That's big talk about the V10, which supersedes the V8 range. It boasts a longer claimed runtime of up to 60 minutes compared with its predecessor, as well as a totally redesigned larger dust capacity.

You get three power settings to choose from on the V10 and two floor heads: a turbo combination option for use on all floors and a soft roller for hard floors. For handheld cleaning, there's a mini-turbo tool, a soft dusting brush, a crevice tool, a two-in-one upholstery tool and a dusting brush.

Read our Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute review to see how it scores.

Looking for more bargains on cordless and corded vacs? Read our page on the best vacuum cleaner deals

Where can I find Dyson deals?

While Dyson occasionally offers deals directly from their online store, you'll likely find better ones from third-party retailers.

Another thing to consider is buying refurbished Dyson products – it's a great way to save money and shop in a more eco-friendly way.

You can even buy refurbished items with a warranty directly from Dyson. It sells models on the Dyson online store , usually offering £80 to £100 off, and they come with accessories.

How often do Dyson products go on sale?

It's not uncommon to see Dyson's vacuum cleaners go on sale every month, however not so often for hairdryers or hot brushes.

We typically see big discounts around Black Friday or over the holidays, but sometimes you'll find the odd deal here and there, too, like during this year's Summer Event. We'll keep this page updated with any good deals that we spot.