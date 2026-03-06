Skip to main content

Spring Statement and the Middle East crisis: what they mean for your finances

How this week’s events could impact your money
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

The Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivered her Spring Statement this week – a speech that the government had hoped would be a non-event with no new policy announcements. But has the war in the Middle East introduced uncertainty over the future of this government’s fiscal aspirations?

In this episode of the Which? Money podcast, Which? Money’s Matthew Jenkin joins us to talk through the biggest headlines from the Chancellor’s speech and how the economic forecasts could affect your own day-to-day spending.

Plus, Frances Haque, Santander’s chief economist, analyses whether the government’s spending plans could be scuppered by the knock-on impact of heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Be more money savvy

free newsletter

Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly.

This newsletter delivers free money-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our privacy notice.

How to listen to podcasts from Which?

We bring you new episodes of Which? Money each Friday, new episodes of Which? Shorts every Wednesday, and keep an eye out for other podcasts throughout the year.

Subscribe using one of the links below or click this link on your mobile to find us in your favourite podcast app.

As part of your subscription, Which? members also get access to exclusive podcasts.

If you're not already a member, podcast listeners can get 50% off the first year of an annual membership.

More on this

About Us

Which? Limited (trading as Which?) is registered in England and Wales at 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 677665, VAT number GB238534158, email: which@which.co.uk.


Which? is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of Inspop.com Ltd (trading as Confused.com), LifeSearch Partners Ltd, HUB Financial Solutions Ltd, Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd, Stickee Technology Ltd and Travel Insurance Facilities Plc. The mortgage service is provided by London & Country Mortgages. Which? is also a payment agent (FRN 1041191) of Bud Finance Limited.


If you buy a product using a link to one of our commercial partners, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Such links do not constitute an endorsement by Which?.


© 2026 Which? All Rights Reserved.