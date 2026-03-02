Travel advice for Cyprus, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar: Flight refunds, rerouting and insurance explained

Travel across the Middle East has been brought to a halt, following escalating regional conflict. Major airports have been closed or restricted. Airlines are suspending or cancelling flights to or via parts of the UAE, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, along with Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Paphos Airport in Cyprus was evacuated today, with easyJet and BA cancelling some flights to Paphos and Larnaca airports.

Hundreds of thousands of UK travellers are facing uncertainty. Some are stranded abroad, or at airports waiting to be rerouted to their destination or to return to the UK. Others have upcoming travel plans that are disrupted — or soon likely to be.

The situation is developing very quickly. If you’re due to travel to or via affected areas in the coming days, you should monitor your airline’s website to determine whether your travel plans will be affected — and your options, if so. Keep an eye on the Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) page for your destination and any countries you’re due to transit through. You should also make sure you have travel insurance from a reputable provider.

Your rights to a refund and assistance

If your flight is cancelled: If you’re departing from a UK or EU airport, and/or travelling on a British or European airline, you’re legally entitled to be choose between being rerouted to your destination or refunded, and offered assistance if you need it. You can ask to be rerouted on any airline that has seats available — this entitlement is not limited to the airline you booked with.

If your flight is delayed: If you’re delayed in getting to your destination by two hours or more, you’re entitled to assistance, provided you’re flying from the UK or EU, or with a UK or EU airline.

When your right to this assistance kicks in depends on the distance of your flight:

For short-haul flights (Up to 1,500km (932 miles), assistance kicks in after two hours or more

For medium-haul flights (Between 1,500km-3,500km (932-2,175 miles), assistance kicks in after three hours or more

For long-haul flights More than 3,500km (2,175 miles), assistance kicks in after four hours or more

In both the case of cancellations or delays, you will likely not be offered or entitled to compensation, so don’t count on this for recouping any additional costs you incur. This is because the cause is likely to be considered an extraordinary circumstance, out of the airline’s control.

Read more about your air passenger rights under extraordinary circumstances.

What to do if you’re already in the Middle East

Prioritise your safety: If you’re in the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain or Kuwait already, keep in mind that the FCDO has advised British nationals to shelter in place in a secure location and avoid travel.

It is also encouraging British nationals to register their presence via the FCDO website , in order to receive important updates and up-to-date travel advice.

Your rights: Passengers flying on UK or European airlines, to or from the UK, are automatically entitled to rebooking or a refund, plus meals, hotel accommodation and transport costs reimbursed if an overnight stay is needed. However, in practice, it is unlikely that airlines are able to immediately meet these requirements. You may be required to queue for accommodation and meal vouchers, and it may be challenging to get in touch with your airline or travel agent representative to request rerouting, rebooking or a refund.

If you are travelling with an airline that is not British or European, for example, Etihad or Emirates, and are not flying into or out of Europe, you may encounter more complexities, as the EU and UK’s air passenger rights do not extend to your situation. Contact your airline or travel agent to discuss your options.

Your rights if you’re due to transit through Dubai, Abu Dhabi or Qatar

As long as you’re travelling through affected areas with a UK or EU airline, and/or out of the UK, you are entitled to the same rights as outlined above — a rebooking or refund, meals, and accommodation if required.

We don’t recommend accepting a refund if you’re currently stranded, as doing so means the airline is no longer responsible for providing assistance, and you sacrifice your right to claim any expenses you incur.

If you’re self-transferring in an airport in the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain or Kuwait, onto a non-UK or EU airline on a separate booking reference, things become more complicated. Although airlines are currently trying to assist affected passengers, you are not necessarily legally entitled to rerouting, rebooking, refunds or other assistance in this situation.

Should I cancel my upcoming trip to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar or Cyprus?

No — do not cancel any flights or holidays to or via affected areas, even if it looks like you’ll be unable to travel due to cancellations or airport closures.

This is because your rights to a full refund, rebooking and assistance are immediately surrendered if you cancel the flight. It may also complicate matters if you attempt to make a claim on your insurance at a later date.

Instead, get in touch with your airline or travel company and ask them about your options. Wait for them to process cancellations, and don’t press any ‘refund’ or ‘cancel’ buttons without understanding exactly what you’re agreeing to.

Check whether your hotel provider is offering free cancellations, and pick up the phone to speak with it directly, even if a third-party website claims your stay is no longer refundable. We’ve seen cases where travellers were able to get their stay refunded or moved at the host’s discretion, when proof of circumstances was provided.

If you’ve booked a package holiday, your provider should allow you to rebook at a later date.

Is it safe to holiday in Cyprus?

The situation in Cyprus is developing quickly. Although the FCDO currently advises against all but essential travel to affected areas in the Middle East, this isn’t the case for Cyprus.

Sign up to FCDO updates, and keep an eye on your arrival airport’s website, along with your airline's website. Your holiday provider may also be able to give advice and potentially offer you options if you have a holiday booked but don’t wish to travel.

Will my travel insurance cover disruption?

Dean Sobers, travel insurance expert says…

If the FCDO has advised against travelling after you’ve booked and insured your trip, you may be able to make a cancellation claim - although this will depend on your specific policy. When we checked last year, only around a third of policies included cover for war. Currently, the FCDO is advising against all but essential travel to the UAE. This is not the case for Cyprus.

If you are covered, you may need to prove you’ve exhausted other options for recouping your costs — for example, getting in touch with your travel agent, airline, holiday provider and / or accommodation provider to arrange rebooking or a refund. Fortunately, most package-holiday tour operators and airlines will allow you to do this, though not all.

Do not cancel your trip before checking with your travel provider and insurer to discuss your options and cover entitlement — as cancelling prematurely could affect your right to claim on your insurance.

Even where the FCDO hasn’t advised against travel to your destination when you’re due to travel, you may still not be covered for claims made whilst travelling to the region if there’s a high likelihood of it being affected by the conflict. The vast majority of policies include ‘known event’ clauses - which effectively rule out cover for events which were foreseeable when you set off. If you’re in any uncertainty about whether your trip will be covered, or what options you have, it’s best to contact the insurer directly to check.

Regardless, for any booked trips it’s important to have travel insurance to cover you for medical emergencies, repatriation, baggage loss and other unexpected disruptions unrelated to the conflict.