The best savings account for over-50s? What Saga's top rate deal offers

Saga's instant-access account is aimed at people over 50 and is now one of the top five deals on the market with a rate of 4.5% AER. But is it worth the hype?

The account is marketed at older savers, but we found anyone can open it. And while the headline rate grabs attention, there's more to it than meets the eye.

We examine how it stacks up against rival over-50s accounts and whether you'd be better off with a standard savings deal.

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Is Saga's instant-access account worth it?

Saga's Easy Access Savings Account launched in January 2026 and its current 4.5% offer has earned it a spot in the top five for instant-access deals without withdrawal limits or restrictions on who can open the account.

Savers shouldn't take the headline rate at face value, however. That's because it includes a bonus rate of 1.64%, fixed for 12 months. After a year, the account pays a lower underlying interest rate, which currently stands at just 2.86%. That's only slightly above July's average instant-access rate of 2.53%.

The provider, which is best known for cruise holidays and insurance, says its product is designed specifically for savers aged 50 and above. While people of any age can open the account, the following features are particularly suited to savers in this age group:

Monthly interest

Interest is calculated daily and paid back into the savings account on a monthly basis. It means customers can earn a regular income from their nest egg.

You can also choose to leave the interest in your account so you’ll keep earning on top of each previous month’s interest, growing your savings more quickly. This process is called compounding.

The amount you earn will depend on how much you keep in the account. If you make regular withdrawals, your returns will be lower. The interest rates are variable, which means they can go up or down at any time.

Access to cash

You can deposit anything from £1 to £250,000 and withdraw your money whenever you need it. That's useful if you want flexibility to cover things such as travel, gifts or emergencies, while earning more interest than you would get in a current account.

Although the account accepts up to £250,000, only the first £120,000 of eligible deposits is protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

Saga's savings account is provided by NatWest, so if you already have savings with NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland or Ulster Bank, your combined balance counts towards the same FSCS limit.

Find out more: best savings rates 2026

How much could you earn monthly?

One advantage of monthly interest is that it can provide a regular source of income without you having to dip into your original savings balance.

To give an idea of how much you could earn, we've worked out some illustrative examples based on the account's current interest rate.

The figures below show how much interest you could earn over September (30 days) if your balance stayed the same throughout the month.

We've used balances from £1,000 to £120,000 to show what different levels of savings could generate. We've capped the examples at £120,000 because this is the maximum amount protected by the FSCS.

Expand table Savings balance September interest £1,000 £3.55 £5,000 £17.77 £10,000 £35.53 £50,000 £177.67 £120,000 £426.40

Figures are illustrative only. Interest is calculated daily and assumes a constant balance throughout September (30 days), no deposits or withdrawals, and the account's current 4.41% gross variable rate. We've used the gross rate rather than the 4.5% AER because AER assumes interest is left in the account to compound over a year.

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How do other over-50s accounts compare?

Saga isn't the only provider offering a savings account aimed at older customers. Which? checked Moneyfacts data on 29 July 2026 and found four other savings products for customers aged 50 and over. We've listed them in order of the interest rate paid.

Expand table Provider Account AER Terms Earl Shilton Building Society Heritage Account 3.25% Lower rate of 0.75% paid if more than four withdrawals are made in a year. £1,000 minimum deposit. Minimum opening age of 50. Newbury Building Society Senior Saver 3.04% £50 minimum deposit. Minimum opening age of 55 Newbury Building Society Senior Saver Monthly Cash Isa 3.04% £50 minimum deposit. Minimum opening age of 55 Chorley Building Society Over-60s Account 1.6% £1 minimum deposit. Minimum opening age of 60

Source: Moneyfacts. Correct as of 29 July 2026, but rates are subject to change.

Three out of four of the current crop of over-50s accounts offer unlimited withdrawals, but none can beat Saga's headline rate. And if you're looking for interest paid monthly, your only other option is to open one of Newbury Building Society's accounts.

On the plus side, none of the deals in our table includes a bonus rate.

Also, unlike Saga's instant-access product, which can only be opened online, all of the other over-50s deals can be opened and managed in person at a physical branch. This could be a good option if you prefer in-person banking or don't want to rely on digital services.

Find out more: types of savings accounts

Can you find a better deal elsewhere?

So how do these deals stack up against the rest of the market? This table shows the top instant-access savings accounts available now, ranked by interest rate and excluding accounts with strict opening or withdrawal restrictions:

Expand table Account type Provider Account Interest rate (AER) Provider customer score Minimum investment Opening methods Interest paid Instant access Cahoot Cahoot Sunny Day Saver (Issue 6) 5% (a) n/a £1 Internet Monthly, yearly Instant access cash Isa Sidekick Cash Isa 4.66% (b) n/a £1 Mobile app Monthly One-year fixed rate GB Bank 1 Year Fixed Rate Bond 4.92% n/a £1,000 Internet Monthly, on maturity One-year fixed rate cash Isa Tandem Bank Fixed Rate Cash Isa 4.67% n/a £0 Mobile app Monthly Two-year fixed rate GB Bank 2 Year Fixed Rate Bond 4.85% n/a £1,000 Internet Monthly, yearly Two-year fixed rate cash Isa RCI Bank UK 2 Year Fixed Term Cash Isa 4.8% n/a £1,000 Internet Monthly, anniversary Three-year fixed rate Investec Save Fixed Rate Saver 5% n/a £5,000 Internet Yearly Three-year fixed rate cash Isa Tandem Bank Fixed Rate Cash Isa 4.78% n/a £0 Mobile app Monthly Four-year fixed rate RECOMMENDED PROVIDER Aldermore 4 Year Fixed Rate Savings Account 4.61% 74% £1,000 Internet Monthly, yearly Four-year fixed rate cash Isa United Trust Bank Cash Isa 4 Year Bond 4% n/a £5,000 Internet Anniversary Five-year fixed rate Atom Bank 5 Year Fixed Saver 5% 76% £50 Mobile app Monthly, yearly Five-year fixed rate cash Isa Tandem Bank Fixed Rate Cash Isa 4.81% n/a £0 Mobile app Monthly Show all rows Table notes: rates sourced from Moneyfacts on 29 July 2026. Provider customer score is based on savers' overall satisfaction with the brand and how likely they are to recommend it to others. n/a means sample size was too small for us to generate a provider score. (a) The Sunny Day Saver account offers 5% AER on balances up to £3,000 for 12 months, after which funds transfer to a Cahoot Savings account at 1%. (b) Includes a 1.26% bonus rate for the first 6 months



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As you can see, you can currently find an instant-access account paying as much as 5% AER. Although the market-leading deal from Cahoot also includes a 12-month bonus rate, you can only earn interest on up to £3,000.

So how does Saga compare? If you put £1,000 into Saga's account at 4.5% AER and the rate stayed unchanged for a year, you'd earn £45 in interest, taking your balance to £1,045. Put the same £1,000 into a 5% account, and you'd end up with £1,050 after a year –£5 more.

If you'd rather avoid an account with a bonus rate, the next-best instant-access deal comes from Charter Savings Bank, a Which? Recommended Provider, which pays 4.21% AER.

Saga's higher rate gives it the edge in the short term, but if you're saving for longer, Charter can come out ahead. For example, a £1,000 deposit would grow to £1,084 after two years with Charter, compared with £1,075 in Saga's account – leaving you £9 better off.