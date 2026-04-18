The car insurance add-ons worth paying for – and the ones you can skip

As insurance premiums rise, more drivers are cutting back on optional extras.

But research by Close Brothers Motor Finance suggests this could leave gaps in cover, with around one in six UK drivers lacking protection for tyre damage or punctures, and only around three in 10 having key cover.

Here, Which? explains which add-ons are worth considering, where you might already be covered, and how to cut costs without leaving yourself exposed.

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Which extras are drivers cutting back on?

Drivers are trimming back the extras on their car insurance to keep costs down, according to research by Close Brothers Motor Finance, based on a survey of UK motorists.

While around three quarters still choose fully comprehensive cover, many are skipping add-ons that cover everyday mishaps.

Fewer than half have personal accident cover, around four in 10 have legal expenses cover, and nearly one in five say they’ve reduced or cancelled their breakdown cover to save money.

Find out more: Best car insurance companies 2026

Which add-ons are worth paying for?

Some car insurance add-ons can be useful, but whether they're worth paying for will depend on how you use your car and what cover you already have.

Breakdown cover: Standard car insurance won’t cover you if your car simply breaks down. Although it can often be cheaper to buy breakdown cover separately, adding it to your policy can be a convenient option, so it’s worth comparing both options.

Standard car insurance won’t cover you if your car simply breaks down. Although it can often be cheaper to buy breakdown cover separately, adding it to your policy can be a convenient option, so it’s worth comparing both options. Key cover: Replacing keys and locks can cost hundreds of pounds, with cover limits typically ranging from £100 to £2,500. While you may be able to claim through your main policy, doing so could affect your no-claims discount.

Replacing keys and locks can cost hundreds of pounds, with cover limits typically ranging from £100 to £2,500. While you may be able to claim through your main policy, doing so could affect your no-claims discount. Legal expenses cover: Might be useful if you need to recover uninsured losses after an accident, such as loss of earnings or excess payments. Most policies offer between £50,000 and £100,000 of cover, but claims will usually only be supported if the insurer believes you have a reasonable chance of success.

Find out more: Car insurance: add-ons, fees and charges

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Which add-ons could you go without?

Before paying for any extras, check whether you already have similar cover elsewhere. For example, breakdown cover is sometimes included with packaged bank accounts, meaning you could end up paying twice for the same protection.

Other add-ons may be easier to do without, depending on your circumstances.

Personal accident cover: Often included as standard, although the level of protection can vary widely, from around £1,000 to £150,000. You may already have cover through policies such as life insurance or income protection , which could make paying extra for higher limits unnecessary.

Often included as standard, although the level of protection can vary widely, from around £1,000 to £150,000. You may already have cover through policies such as or , which could make paying extra for higher limits unnecessary. Tyre cover: This can help with repair or replacement costs but may be less useful if you drive infrequently or could afford to cover the cost yourself.

This can help with repair or replacement costs but may be less useful if you drive infrequently or could afford to cover the cost yourself. Enhanced courtesy car cover: Might be less important if you have access to another vehicle. Standard policies usually include a basic replacement car, while enhanced cover typically lasts between 14 and 28 days and may offer a closer match to your own vehicle.

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6 ways to cut your premium without dropping useful cover

With around one in five drivers saying they've reduced or cancelled breakdown cover to save money, there are other ways to lower your premium without cutting cover you might need:

1. Buy your policy earlier

Research by GoCompare suggests that buying around 26 days in advance can be cheapest, while leaving it until the last minute can push prices up significantly.

Find out more: The best car insurance policies you won’t find on comparison sites

2. Shop around every year

Insurers don’t always reward loyalty, so it’s worth comparing quotes across sites such as Confused.com, GoCompare, Compare the Market and MoneySupermarket, as well as checking insurers directly. Even your current provider may offer a better deal through a different channel.

Find out more: How to find cheap car insurance

3. Avoid paying monthly if you can

Paying in instalments often means taking out a form of credit, with interest rates sometimes reaching 30% or more. Paying annually can work out much cheaper overall.

Find out more: What's happening to car insurance premiums?

4. Consider your voluntary excess carefully

Increasing your excess can lower your premium, but only do this if you could afford to pay it in the event of a claim.

5. Add a lower-risk named driver

Adding an experienced driver to your policy can sometimes bring down the cost, as insurers may view the overall risk differently. Just make sure the main driver is declared correctly.

6. Check cheap quotes carefully

A much lower price isn't always the bargain it first appears. It could come with a higher excess, lower levels of cover, or assumptions about your circumstances that are wrong.