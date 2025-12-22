The cars you loved reading about in 2025

Hybrid and electric cars are clearly popular with Which? members, comprising all but one of the models in our 10 most-read car reviews of 2025.

More than half are SUVs and three brands had the honour of two cars featuring in our top 10. The majority are from European brands, while models from popular brands like Volkswagen, Audi and BMW are absent from our list.

Unlike in previous years, all are available to buy new, with most generally priced below the government’s Expensive Car Supplement, which will be raised to £50,000 for EVs from 1 April 2026.

Remember, a popular car review doesn't necessarily mean the car itself is good. For that, you'll need to read our new-and-used car reviews.

The most-viewed car reviews of 2025

5. Renault 5 E-Tech Electric (2025-)

Typical price: £21,403

Fuel type: Electric

Renault’s smallest EV is a very popular car in the UK, and our review is proving popular too.

Praised for its ‘quirky design’ and being ‘modern and stylish’ by owners in our latest survey, the 52kWh model we tested accelerates quickly and is very quiet at motorway speeds for a small car. Efficiency is below-par by small electric car standards, but you’ll have to read our full review to see how many miles you can cover on a single charge.

With all models eligible for the government’s Electric Car Grant (and 52kWh models able to claim the full £3,750 grant) the Renault 5 is one of the cheaper small EVs on the market.

4. Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric (2024-)

Typical price: £33,386

Fuel type: Electric

Praised for its long driving range and ‘excellent’ Google services by owners, the Scenic is Renault’s largest EV. It’s also eligible for the Electric Car Grant, albeit only for the reduced £1,500 amount.

Updated in 2025 with a one-pedal driving function (which allows you to slow the car without using the brake pedal) and a vehicle-to-load facility (to power devices via a three-pin socket), it’s cheaper than many of its rivals and comes with plenty of equipment and safety kit as standard.

Our lab test highlighted that its seats were comfortable and that the cabin was easy to get in and out of. Efficiency is poor by class standards, though, while its braking performance and visibility were unspectacular.

3. Kia Niro Hybrid (2022-)

Typical price: £28,490

Fuel type: Hybrid

The Niro Hybrid was the most-read car review of 2024 and continues to feature in our list, although it’s slipped a few places.

Available in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric forms, the Niro is one of Kia’s cheapest SUVs and similar in size to the brand’s newer EV3 electric SUV.

While some rivals are easier to drive than the Niro (its engine proved to be noisy at speed and visibility is only average), the boot is a very good size by class standards.

The Niro Hybrid was praised for its fuel economy by owners in our latest survey, while one owner said ‘The inside feels like a TARDIS’.

2. Honda Jazz (2020-)

Typical price: £27,191

Fuel type: Hybrid

Honda’s Jazz is hugely popular with readers and, despite being launched back in 2020, managed to make second place in our list.

The Jazz might be expensive by small car standards, but you do get a lot of equipment as standard regardless of which version you choose. It’s also cheap to run for a hybrid car and the gearbox is easy to operate.

Like other Honda models (such as the HR-V, which we’re currently lab-testing) the Jazz has the brand’s ‘magic’ rear seats that flip upwards at the base to allow you to store taller items easily.

Owners were generally positive about their experiences with the Jazz in our latest survey. ‘What more could I ask for?’ one asked, while another described it as ‘a completely practical car’.

1. Skoda Elroq (2025-)

Typical price: £27,930

Fuel type: Electric

Skoda’s smallest current EV proved to be a big draw with readers and was comfortably the most-read car review of 2025.

Competitively-priced by class standards (in entry-level form at least; high-end versions cost nearly £50,000 if you add lots of options), the Elroq sits below the Enyaq in Skoda’s electric range and, like the Skoda Enyaq, is also available as a performance vRS model.

One owner described their Elroq as ‘spacious and well thought out with a definite air of quality’ in our latest car survey, and this was generally borne out in our lab test of the longer-range 85 model. The boot and cabin are fairly spacious by class standards while build quality was also good (although a small strip of plastic on the dashboard rattled in our test car).

The top 10 most-viewed car reviews in full

We base these rankings on the number of people that read our online reviews of new and used cars during 2025.

Our cars expert says

Dino Buratti, Which? cars expert

Considering it’s only been on sale for a few months, it’s surprising to see the Skoda Elroq sitting at the top of our list. The equivalent petrol-powered Skoda model to the Elroq, the Skoda Kamiq, also features in our list.

And while I expected to see perennial favourites such as the Honda Jazz and Kia Niro Hybrid in the top 5, it’s interesting that they’re joined by two Renault EVs. With Renault now one of the UK’s leading EV brands and in the process of launching more models, it could be that we see even more of its models in our most-viewed list next year.

Perhaps the biggest surprise, however, is that not a single Toyota car features this year. Three Toyota models made the top 10 in 2024, but the brand now has stiff competition from Chinese rivals and other rivals with more EVs in their range.

